WATERLOO — Waterloo took advantage of a Duluth pitching staff that couldn’t find the strike zone to post a 14-7 Northwoods League baseball win Saturday night.
The Bucks (29-28, 9-12) were issued 16 walks in the first five innings and 17 on the night. And when the Huskies (25-32, 12-9) did throw strikes, Waterloo turned them into 13 base hits.
Tony Jenkins and Bennett Hostetler drove in runs with bases-loaded walks in the second and Jenkins smashed a three-run double in the third when Waterloo took a 7-2 lead. Kyler Arenado had an RBI double, Mike Nyisztor an RBI single and Patrick Ferguson a three-run double during a seven-run fifth that made it 14-3.
Duluth put together a four-run ninth inning to set the final score.
Waterloo hosts the Huskies Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
Waterloo 14, Duluth 7
Duluth 002 010 004 — 7 14 1
Waterloo 025 070 00x — 14 13 1
Smith, Ortiz (2), Smith (3), Boatman (3), Carattini (6), Ford (7) and Hopkins. Mattson, Smiley (5), Dolak (7), Lacey (9) and Rubalcaba. WP — Smiley. LP — Smith. 2B — Guzman (Dul), Ortiz 2 (Dul), Jenkins (Wat), Ferguson Wat). 3B — Jacobsen (Dul).
Records: Waterloo 29-28, 9-12. Duluth 25-32, 12-9.
