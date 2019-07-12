{{featured_button_text}}
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Waterloo scored in six separate innings Friday night and blasted Eau Claire 14-6 in a Northwoods League baseball game.

The Bucks (24-22 overall, 4-6 second half) wasted no time, jumping in front 3-0 in the top of the first.

Dylan Phillips made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Then, after Eau Claire (26-20, 7-3) drew even with the help of Matt Bottcher's bases-loaded triple in the third, Trey Leonard countered with an RBI triple for Waterloo in the fourth and scored himself on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.

Blake Wagenseller drove in a run in the fifth with a single and Alonzo Rubalcaba knocked in another with a sacrifice fly as the Bucks stretched their lead to 8-4.

Patrick Ferguson and Rubalcaba drove in runs with hits in the seventh and Waterloo scored four more in the eighth, one on a run-scoring single by Phillips.

The Bucks move on to Mankato Saturday night.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

