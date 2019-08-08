WATERLOO — With the Northwoods League playoffs beginning next week, the Waterloo Bucks are looking to improve their offensive output.
Thunder Bay proved to be just what the Bucks (33-32, 13-16) needed as they collected 12 hits Wednesday night for a 9-2 victory and totaled 28 hits in the two-game series while outscoring the Border Cats 23-4.
The Bucks gave the Riverfront Stadium crowd of 1,096 plenty to cheer about early as they rapped out four first-inning hits while plating four runs, and they never looked back.
“I think tonight our guys were swinging at all the right pitches,” said Waterloo manager Casey Harms. “I give credit to them for having positive at-bats. That is the ebb and flow of this game.
“It is a long season and we had won the first half, and that made a difference. Now we need to hit the road against a good Duluth team before coming home to finish up against Eau Claire. It’s going to be interesting.”
Mike Nyisztor got things started with a single. After a walk to Bennett Hostetler, Patrick Ferguson, Blake Wagenseller and Dylan Phillips singled to drive in three runs, two on Phillips’ hit.
The Bucks added a single run in the second on Wagenseller’s single, then scored four more in the fourth as Wagenseller continued his hot streak with an RBI double.
“I think we as a unit have kind of figured out what’s going on,” said Wagenseller. “We know we are a strong hitting team and tonight I think we gained a lot of confidence at the plate. We had some mid-season struggles, but we figured that out as well and I think we are getting hot at the right time.”
Nyisztor began the fourth inning with a single and stretched the hit to third on a misplay in the outfield. Hostetler drove him home with a single, then Wagenseller smacked his seventh double of the year to plate Hostetler.
“I felt pretty confident at the plate tonight,” added Wagenseller. “With just a few games remaining we need to be playing our best. We need a strong road trip here and then come home and keep it going against Eau Claire.
“Our defense has been great lately and the pitching is strong. The team morale is high right now, right where we want it.”
Jack Dolak provided a solid start on the mound before Peyton Fuller took over with three perfect innings and four strikeouts. Jimmy Smiley closed it out with 1 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Smiley survived a scary eighth as he inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation, but struck out the side to hold the game at a seven-run advantage. Fuller (2-3) picked up the victory.
“Thunder Bay has always played us tough for some reason,” Harms said. “I thought tonight, though, Smiley came in and was stellar and Fuller was just nasty for three innings.
“It will be a little weird down the stretch here as we play teams that are fighting to get in,” said Harms. “They will come at us and throw their big dogs at us because they need to win.
“I think our guys are playing with positive momentum right now and that is huge. It couldn’t come at a better time.”
Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 2
Thunder Bay 000 100 010 — 2 6 2
Waterloo 410 400 00x — 9 12 0
Peyton Burks, Brendan Cindric (4), Tyler Hansen (8) and Joe Jimenez. Jack Dolak, Peyton Fuller (5), Joey Cardamon (8), Jimmy Smiley (8) and Jake Christianson. WP — Fuller (2-3), LP — Burks (0-4). HR — Jakob Newton (TB). 2B — Nate Soriano (TB), Mike Nyisztor (W), Ethan Copeland (W), Blake Wagenseller (W), Dylan Phillips (W).
