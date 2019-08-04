WATERLOO—Mankato has Waterloo’s number.
The MoonDogs secured a 4-2 victory over the Bucks during Sunday’s series finale at Riverfront Stadium for their seventh win in eight games against Waterloo this summer in the Northwoods League.
“When you put up eight zeros defensively, odds are you would probably win the game,” said Waterloo skipper Casey Harms. “We give up four runs early, and there are times in baseball where that can become insurmountable. Today we couldn’t cut into that until late in the game.”
Mankato’s only runs came during the second inning after a two-out double, walk and single loaded the bases. No. 9 batter Garrett Gilbert then recorded his first hit in his last 12 at bats with a bases-clearing double to center field before scoring on Nick Novak’s single.
“We struggled to get a hit with bases loaded and their number nine gets a big hit emptying the bases,” added Harms. “Who knows? Maybe tomorrow we get that hit.”
Despite a rough second inning, Waterloo starting pitcher, Noah Conlon, threw five plus innings, giving up just six hits with two strikeouts while his defense turned a pair of double play balls.
“They can really hit the ball and the last time I threw against them it wasn’t pretty,” said Conlon. “Since then, though, our pitching has improved a lot and our defense has played much better. Once we get all pour guys back and we start hitting the ball, we will be dangerous. Right now it is a little frustrating but we have to look forward to the playoffs. We will put the pieces together and we will figure this thing out. There is no doubt in our minds that we will be ready to go in the postseason.”
Waterloo’s bats showed some life late as they scratched a run across in the eighth, picked up another in the ninth, and left the tying run at the plate.
Mike Nyisztor walked to begin the eighth and was singled home by Patrick Ferguson. The bad breaks continued for the Bucks, however, as Bennett Hostettler hit a screamer right at the first baseman, who made the grab and completed the inning-ending double play by stepping on the bag.
Nyisztor stepped to the plate again in the ninth and stroked a single that scored Jake Christiansen, and suddenly the Bucks were within one hit of tying the game. A strikeout by MoonDogs relief pitcher Brett Newberg silenced the fans and ended the game.
“With just one week left we need to get some guys healthy and back in the lineup,” said Harms. “We will try and get our pitching in place for the postseason and give some guys a break to get ready.
“That’s the luxury of having a playoff spot locked up. You can use the last week to add guys to the puzzle to make a run. We should get Kyler Arenado back at third and get guys back in regular position. Today we had Alonzo Rubalcaba playing third instead of behind the plate. It’s just little things like that we need to get in place.”
Mankato 4, Waterloo 2
Mankato 040 000 000—4 11 0
Waterloo 000 000 011—2 8 0
Shane Barringer, Brett Newberg (9) and Garrett Gilbert. Noah Conlon, Jack Dolak (6), Joey Cardamon (8), Colin Lacey (9) and Jake Christianson. WP—Barringer (5-2), LP—Conlon (1-3). 2B—Sean Ross (M), Garrett Gilbert (M), Michael Perez (M), Alonzo Rubalcaba (W), Bennett Hostetler (W). Att.—596.
