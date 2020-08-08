Mankato rallies past Waterloo Bucks, 5-2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANKATO, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks were unable to hold a lead Friday night as a successful week ended on a bitter note with a 5-2 loss at Mankato.

Waterloo (21-11) held a 2-1 lead until Mankato (13-18) plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Evan Berkey's two-run double broke open an eighth inning in which the MoonDogs needed just two hits to score four times.

The setback spoiled a strong start by Waterloo's Duncan Davitt. He struck out eight and allowed just one earned run on five hits over six innings of work.

Cameron Thompson finished 2-for-3 and drove in all two of the Bucks' runs. Jalen Smith finished the game 3-for-3 for Waterloo and scored both of the team's runs.

First place Waterloo returns to action 7 p.m. Monday at Willmar. The Stingers sit two games back of the Bucks in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod.

