WATERLOO — Some comets pass through the night sky more frequently than the Northwoods League’s stars visit Waterloo’s Riverfront Stadium.
Twenty-three years removed from the league’s previous All-Star showcase at the Bucks’ home stadium, 1,841 fans throughout the region gathered in Waterloo Tuesday night for what became an entertaining and competitive evening of wood bat league baseball.
The Great Lakes Division opposite of the Waterloo Bucks’ Great Plains Division had a pair of stars that shined brightest on this night. Madison’s Justice Bigbie opened with two home runs and Lakeshore closer Will Klein touched 100 miles per hour on the radar gun en route to striking out both of the hitters he was assigned to face during the Great Lakes’ 5-2 victory over the Great Plains.
In total, three Madison hitters combined to drive in all of the Great Lakes runs.
“They were outstanding,” said Madison and Great Lakes manager Donnie Scott, whose team won the first half of its division with a 25-11 record. “They came together as a group really quick. It felt like they’ve been together for a while, the whole ballclub. It was great.”
Standing 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with still youthful looks, Bigbie showcased the smooth power stroke he’s discovered this past year. The Chesapeake, Va., native launched 12 homers with 11 doubles in 53 games at Western Carolina before recording a Northwoods League-leading 10 long balls through 46 games at Madison.
“The kid came in a lot more confident this year,” Scott said of the All-Star MVP. “He can swing the bat. He added the power and his aggressiveness is unreal. He works his butt off every day and he’s going to play in the big leagues.”
Bigbie’s big night began with a two-run homer to the left field power alley in the first inning followed by a convincing, two-out solo shot in the third.
“I wouldn’t say too much has changed, honestly,” said Bigbie, who didn’t homer last year in his Northwoods League debut season. “I didn’t really have the power numbers last year, but I just kept working at it throughout the school year. … I think I’ve gotten stronger for sure, but I’ve worked on my swing a lot more.”
This all-star showcase was far more competitive than one might expect from an exhibition affair. The Northwoods League’s best tried to impress a large collection of scouts gathered in the stadium seats behind home plate with backpacks, radar guns, stop watches and cameras.
Outfielders’ hats fell off as they attempted diving catches, while infielders were lunging for every ball in their neighborhood. Rochester shortstop Evan Berkey made perhaps the most impressive fielding play of the night when he dove up the middle on a sharply-hit grounder, but Madison’s Logan Michaels beat out a strong throw for an infield single.
Addressing the competitive environment Bigbie added, “I love competing against these arms. It’s really cool to see the best arms in this division. It’s such a great league. They threw the ball well and I enjoyed hitting against those types of pitchers.”
Great Plains’ pitchers didn’t surrender a hit from Bigbie’s second home run in the third inning until his Madison teammate Drew Benefield drove home Ben Anderson with a single in the top of the eighth. Another Mallard, Drew Williams, added an RBI single two batters later that extended the Great Lakes edge to 5-2.
At the plate, Great Plains was paced by a pair of two-out RBI singles from Bismarck’s Wyatt Ulrich. Waterloo’s lone starter, catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba, finished with a walk and a rally-extending single prior to both of Ulrich’s run-scoring hits.
“I was glad to do it at home,” said Rubalcaba, who wants to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Alvaro, a Burlington minor leaguer who competed in the NWL. “It’s something that not a lot of people get to do. It was a great experience. You don’t get to see a lot of guys of this caliber. The exposure is great and it was just a fun time.”
In other Bucks’ contributions, pitcher Jimmy Smiley used his off-speed arsenal to retire both hitters he faced. Dylan Phillips and Patrick Ferguson each went hitless in two at-bats apiece.
Great Plains had an opportunity to draw even after cutting the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth inning. The home division stranded the bases loaded in the fifth when hard-throwing lefty Jimmy Burnette of Rockford retired catcher Ryan Wrobleski with a fly to right.
In the end, it was the Mallards’ night. Six Madison players were in the field as Theo Denlinger recorded the first out of the ninth inning before his Mallard teammate, AJ Archambo, recorded the final two outs for the save.
“What a great atmosphere,” Madison’s Scott said. “This was fun tonight. They did a great job, the whole nine yards, I can’t say enough.”
Added Bigbie as fireworks filled the night sky, “I’ve never been to Iowa before. It was a pretty cool experience, nice ballpark and I loved it. I had a great experience here and I’ll never forget it.”
Great Lakes 5, Great Plains 2
Great Lakes 201 000 020 — 5 5 0
Great Plains 010 100 000 — 2 9 0
Andrew Hoffman, Neil Abbatiello (2), Lowell Schipper (2), Kyle Jones (3), Brad Littleton (4), Matt Osterberg (4), Jimmy Burnette (5), Will Klein (6), Michael Dunkelberger (6), Blaine Traxel (7), Tanner Lane (8), Theo Denlinger (8), AJ Archambo (9) and Logan Michaels, Jake Dunham (7). Polo Portela, Brannon Jordan (2), Hunter Kloke (2), Jimmy Smiley (3), Ryan Middendorf (3), Joe Moran (4), Garret Rukes (4), R.J. Martinez (5), Dane Morrow (5), Trevor Koenig (6), Tyler Lesley (6), Keon Taylor (7), Dom Arias (7), Noah Denoyer (8), Jared Freilich (9) and Alonzo Rubalcaba, Ryan Wrobleski (5).
WP — Abbatiello. LP — Midenforf. Save — Archambo. 2B — Nic Kent (GP-Dul). HR — Justice Bigbie 2 (GL-Mad).
