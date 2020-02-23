Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball

University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben Jacobson is one of 15 coaches named to the 2020 Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List.

Jacobson’s Panthers are 22-5 and share the Missouri Valley Conference lead this season. UNI is 47th in the net rankings with three regular-season games remaining.

Ba

seball

The Waterloo Bucks are teaming up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide more than $2,000 in baseball equipment to an area youth baseball team as part of the “Share the Glove” initiative.

The NWL Foundation is donating a total of $40,000 in baseball and softball equipment this spring.

The Bucks will accept applications for the grant until May 5. Organizations applying for the grant must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501 ©(3) guidelines.

Grant applications are available online at www.waterloobucks.com.

Volleyball

Charles City High School has hired Hailey Brown as its new volleyball head coach.