Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben Jacobson is one of 15 coaches named to the 2020 Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List.
Jacobson’s Panthers are 22-5 and share the Missouri Valley Conference lead this season. UNI is 47th in the net rankings with three regular-season games remaining.
Ba
seball
- The Waterloo Bucks are teaming up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide more than $2,000 in baseball equipment to an area youth baseball team as part of the “Share the Glove” initiative.
The NWL Foundation is donating a total of $40,000 in baseball and softball equipment this spring.
The Bucks will accept applications for the grant until May 5. Organizations applying for the grant must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501 ©(3) guidelines.
Grant applications are available online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Volleyball
- Charles City High School has hired Hailey Brown as its new volleyball head coach.
Brown is an eight-year coaching veteran who has coached club teams in Iowa and Wisconsin, served as lead coach for junior and senior camps and coached at the high school level in Tomah, Wis.
Brown, an Upper Iowa University graduate, was already in the Charles City school system. She was hired as a counselor at Charles City High last year.
Wrestling
- Eleven members of the University of Northern Iowa wrestling team have been named Academic All-Big 12, including a program-best nine on the first team.
Kyle Biscoglia, Drew Bennett, Noah Glaser, Derek Holschlag, Jacob Holschlag, Isaiah Patton, Patrick Schoenfelder, Bryce Steiert and Max Thomsen picked up first-team honors while Paden Moore and Jay Schwarm are second-team picks.