Football

  • The Waterloo Bucks will host a pair of football watch parties on the LED video board at Riverfront Stadium in September.

The first game features Iowa against Iowa State at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. A week later, the UNI-Iowa game will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Gates open an hour prior to kickoff for both games. There is no admission charge and concessions will be available.

Wrestling

  • Iowa State wrestling head coach

Kevin Dresser

  • has promoted

Brent Metcalf

  • from volunteer assistant to assistant coach.

Metcalf, a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa and a standout at the international level, served as the National Freestyle Developmental Coach before joining Dresser in Ames.

  • Iowa head coach

Tom Brands

  • announced Friday that former Hawkeye

Bobby Telford

  • has joined the Hawkeye coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

Telford has been a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club since graduating from Iowa in 2015. He was a three-time All-American with a career record of 108-27 while competing at 285 pounds.

  • The

University of Iowa

  • released its 2018-19 wrestling schedule Friday, and it includes seven home meets.

The Hawkeyes will host Princeton Nov. 17, Purdue Nov. 24m Iowa State Dec. 1 and Lehigh Dec. 8. Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena Jan. 18, followed by Maryland on Feb. 8 and Indiana on Feb. 15.

Season tickets are $70 and are available at hawkeyesports.com.

