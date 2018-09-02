Football
- The Waterloo Bucks will host a pair of football watch parties on the LED video board at Riverfront Stadium in September.
The first game features Iowa against Iowa State at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. A week later, the UNI-Iowa game will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Gates open an hour prior to kickoff for both games. There is no admission charge and concessions will be available.
Wrestling
- Iowa State wrestling head coach
Kevin Dresser
- has promoted
Brent Metcalf
- from volunteer assistant to assistant coach.
Metcalf, a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa and a standout at the international level, served as the National Freestyle Developmental Coach before joining Dresser in Ames.
- Iowa head coach
Tom Brands
- announced Friday that former Hawkeye
Bobby Telford
- has joined the Hawkeye coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
Telford has been a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club since graduating from Iowa in 2015. He was a three-time All-American with a career record of 108-27 while competing at 285 pounds.
- The
University of Iowa
- released its 2018-19 wrestling schedule Friday, and it includes seven home meets.
The Hawkeyes will host Princeton Nov. 17, Purdue Nov. 24m Iowa State Dec. 1 and Lehigh Dec. 8. Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena Jan. 18, followed by Maryland on Feb. 8 and Indiana on Feb. 15.
Season tickets are $70 and are available at hawkeyesports.com.
