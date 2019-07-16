Volleyball
- Former Cedar Falls volleyball standout Tayah Mahi has joined Pepperdine's roster following a redshirt season at the University of Northern Iowa.
A 5-foot-10 setter, Mahi earned elite first team all-state honors after finishing her high school career with over 4,000 assists. She was named captain of the Class 5A all-tournament team at the conclusion of Cedar Falls' first state championship run in 2017.
Pepperdine is coming off a 22-9 season that included a five-set win over UNI in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament prior to a four-set loss at host Wisconsin in the second round.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks are partnering with the Screaming Eagle American Bar and Grill to host a canned food drive Saturday.
Fans can stop by the Screaming Eagle at 224 East 4th St. in Waterloo and donate a canned food item and meet some Bucks players from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
All canned food items will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Hockey
You have free articles remaining.
- Waterloo Black Hawks forward Matt Agentina will represent the United States during the Five Nations tournament in Germany next month.
Argentina will be a member of the U.S. Under-17 men's select team that will play against Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia in Fussen, Germany from Aug. 13-17.
This is the third time in four years that the Black Hawks have had a player represented in the Five Nations Tournament as he joins Dane Montgomery (2018) and Jack Drury (2016).
Football
- Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Maxwell Award watch list.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the America's College Player of the Year.
Stanley is one of 11 players from the Big Ten to be named to the 80-player list.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy was also named to the list.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Iowa State's Ja'Quan Bailey were named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik award is presented annually to the nation's top defensive player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.