Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have released their 72-game 2019 Northwoods League schedule, which begins May 28 at Riverfront Stadium against La Crosse.
Waterloo will host the Northwoods League All-Star Game tuesday, July 16.
The Bucks’ schedule features a pair of split doubleheaders. The teams play a twinbill at Duluth June 12, then meet in Waterloo for an 11:05 a.m./6:35 p.m. twinbill July 29.
Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa guard AJ Green was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week Monday.
Green, a true freshman from Cedar Falls, had 44 points while shooting 47 percent from the field in the Panthers’ first two games at the Paradise Jam.
Cross country
- Hawkeye Community College had a pair of All-Americans at the Nov. 20 NJCAA Division I cross country championships.
Joanna Topham placed 22nd and Alayna Kollasch 23rd for All-America honors as Hawkeye finished eighth in the women’s team standings.
Volleyball
- Karlie Taylor’s big finish to the regular season earned the University of Northern Iowa volleyball standout Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors Monday.
Taylor finished with 49 kills and 29 digs with a .302 attack percentage as the Panthers split two matches. She had 34 kills and 23 digs in a five-set loss to Evansville and 15 kills in a win over Indiana State.
- The Missouri Valley Conference has announced twelve student-athletes as members of the 2018 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team with an additional ten members earning honorable mention honors. UNI’s landed two student-athletes on the list in senior Kendyl Sorge and senior Piper Thomas, each earning First Team honors.
Kendyl Sorge earned 2018 MVC Scholar-Athlete honors with a 3.49 cumulative GPA while majoring in Exercise Science. Piper Thomas has accumulated a 3.46 GPA while majoring in Exercise Science
Shooting sports
- Hawkeye Community College earned five titles at the Scholastic Clay Target Program national tournament in October in Marengo, Ohio.
The RedTails earned event titles in skeet, five-stand, sporting clay, bunker trap and trap, as well as High Overall in Division IV, which includes all two-year colleges.
Elise Davis, Carter Farley, Zachary Abbas, Braxton Childers and Patrick Kuper all posted high individual scores to contribute to the team titles.
Swimming
- Northern Iowa junior swimmer Katie Taylor was named the Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week Tuesday.
Last weekend at the Kansas Classic, Taylor broke six school records, including four individual. She set marks in the 100 backstroke (54.24), 200 backstroke (1:56.37), 200 IM (1:59.58), 400 IM (4:16.02), as well as the 200 medley relay (1:41.02) and 400 medley relay (3:41.48).
Taylor’s 200 backstroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM times were all good for an NCAA B Cut.
This is Taylor’s second time being named swimmer of the week.
Soccer
- Waterloo West senior Isabella Guyer
- has signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, a Division II institution.
Guyer has been a four-year starter for the Waterloo Soccer team, and is a two-time Mississippi Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year (2016 and 2018). Last season, Guyer posted seven shutouts.
Football
- Wartburg College senior quarterback Matt Sacia has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the 2018 Gagliardi Tophy, given to the most outstanding football player in Division III.
Sacia was a semifinalist for the award last season as well. The two-time American Rivers Conference MVP, passed for 3,071 yards and 34 touchdowns this season while completing 70 percent of his passes.
The four Gagliardi Trophy finalists will be released by D3football.com on Dec. 6 in a live-streaming broadcast.
The winner will be announced on D3football.com on Dec. 14, prior to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game.
