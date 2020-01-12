Local, Iowa sports briefs

Football

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has named Dave Andrews as the Cyclones' Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.

Andrews spent the last five years as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Pittsburgh football program. He replaces Rudy Wade, whose contract was not renewed, at Iowa State.

"Dave is one of the best strength and conditioning practitioners in the country," said Campbell. "His reputation in the profession is impeccable. He has outstanding leadership qualities and the proven ability to train athletes into peak performers.

"There is no doubt that Dave will make an impact on our student-athletes."

Andrews has 16 total years of experience developing football players as a sports performance specialist. A 2004 graduate of Ohio State where he was a tight end for the 2002 national championship football team, Andrews has also worked at Notre Dame, Illinois and Cincinnati.

Basketball

Drake University senior forward Tremell Murphy underwent season-ending knee surgery Friday in Des Moines and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 Drake University men’s basketball season.