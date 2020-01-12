Local, Iowa sports briefs

Football
- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has named Dave Andrews as the Cyclones' Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.
Andrews spent the last five years as the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Pittsburgh football program. He replaces Rudy Wade, whose contract was not renewed, at Iowa State.
"Dave is one of the best strength and conditioning practitioners in the country," said Campbell. "His reputation in the profession is impeccable. He has outstanding leadership qualities and the proven ability to train athletes into peak performers.
"There is no doubt that Dave will make an impact on our student-athletes."
Andrews has 16 total years of experience developing football players as a sports performance specialist. A 2004 graduate of Ohio State where he was a tight end for the 2002 national championship football team, Andrews has also worked at Notre Dame, Illinois and Cincinnati.
Basketball
- Drake University senior forward Tremell Murphy underwent season-ending knee surgery Friday in Des Moines and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 Drake University men’s basketball season.
Murphy, who played in five games this season before suffering an injury to his left knee, will seek a medical redshirt.
Miscellaneous
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has set its dates for the state sanctioned USSSA baseball and fastpitch softball leagues for teams 9U, 10U, 12U and 14U.
Registration deadline is March 27. For more information, contact Alex Hildman at (319) 291-0165.