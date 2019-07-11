Football
- Iowa State has been picked to finish third in the Big 12 Conference this season in the league's preseason media poll announced Wednesday.
Oklahoma is the favorite with Texas second. TCU is fourth and Oklahoma State fifth followed by Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State and Kansas.
Iowa State returns eight starters on both sides of the ball from an 8-5 team that played in the Alamo Bowl and was ranked in the top 25 in the final Associated Press poll of the 2018 season.
Baseball
- Waterloo Bucks slugger Patrick Ferguson will take part in the Northwoods League All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.
The Home Run Derby begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and precedes the NWL All-Star game.
Ferguson, a junior from Kent State University, is hitting .298 with six home runs, 27 RBIs and 35 walks this season. He is one of 18 players who will participate in the home run slugfest.
Basketball
- Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens has been added to the USA Basketball U19 team that will compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
You have free articles remaining.
Last summer, Joens helped the USA U18 national team win a gold medal, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Softball
- Iowa Public Television has announced plans to televise all five championship games from the Iowa high school state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
Live coverage will include the July 25 Class 1A and 2A games at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., respectively, followed by the final three games July 26. The Class 3A final is at 3:30 p.m., the 4A title game at 5:45 p.m. and the 5A championship at 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
- Several Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students have been recognized by the USTA Power Tumbling organization, the Iowa USTA and the Moser School for their dedication and achievements during the 2019 season.
Myra Clasen and Chloe Bennett were awarded USTA scholarships which are voted on by coaches and judges. Clasen earned the national scholarship out of a field of 42 applicants while Bennett won the Iowa USTA scholarship.
Melanie Lutgen won the Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Award, Elizabeth Recker earned the Vickie Wilson Spirit Honor, Kennedy Collins was nominated for the Iowa Achievement Title, Ava Nolan received the Moser Dedication and Loyalty honor, and Mikya Britton and Kennedy Bulman were named the Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Award winners.
Other Moser students recognized were Carter Phillips, Annie Gulick and Myra Clasen. Coaches Carmen Moser Payne and Bernita Moser were nominated for national coaches of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.