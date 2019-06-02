WATERLOO — Waterloo put excellent pitching together with a handful of timely hits to defeated Rochester 7-1 Saturday night in Northwoods League baseball at Riverfront Stadium.
Zach Jones kept the Honkers (3-2) under control with six strong innings, allowing five hits, one run and no walks while striking out seven before the Bucks’ bullpen finished with three scoreless innings.
Waterloo (4-1) plated four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Bucks loaded the bases with one out on a single, an error and a walk before Mike Nyisztor singled in two runs. Two more scored when Blake Berry’s RBI double was misplayed in right.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth when Nyisztor walked, stole second and scored on Dylan Phillips’ two-out single, and Phillips knocked in another run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Waterloo’s final run crossed the plate in the eighth on a wild pitch.
Waterloo 7, Rochester 1
Rochester 000 001 000 — 1 6 2
Waterloo 040 101 01x — 7 9 1
Larsen, Nimmo (3), Marshall (6), Allen (8) and Thelen. Jones, Ketelsen (7), Irvine (8), Anderson (9) and Anderberg. WP — Jones. LP — Larsen. 2B — Nyisztor (Wat), Berry (Wat), Ferguson (Wat).
