ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Andy Armstrong's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning turned into a game-winner Friday as Rochester edged Waterloo 1-0 in a game shortened to 5 1/2 innings by thunderstorms.
Armstrong's long ball was one of just three hits for the Honkers against Waterloo starter Drew Irvine of Waukee.
The Bucks collected five off Rochester starter Evan Layne, including a one-out triple by Matt Campos in the top of the fifth. However, Campos was gunned down trying to score on a fielder's choice grounder.
Waterloo slipped to 21-18 overall and 1-2 in the league's second half. Rochester improved to 20-18 and 2-1.
The Honkers host the Bucks again Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
