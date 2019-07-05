{{featured_button_text}}
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Andy Armstrong’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning turned into a game-winner Friday as Rochester edged Waterloo 1-0 in a game shortened to 5 1/2 innings by rain and deteriorating field conditions.

Armstrong’s long ball was one of just three hits for the Honkers (20-18, 2-1) against Waterloo starter Drew Irvine of Waukee.

The Bucks (21-18, 1-2) collected five off Rochester starter Evan Layne, including a one-out triple by Matt Campos in the top of the fifth. However, Campos was gunned down trying to score on a fielder’s choice grounder.

Rochester 1, Waterloo 0

Waterloo 000 000 — 0 5 0

Rochester 000 10x — 1 3 1

Irvine and Rubalcaba. Layne, Taylor (6) and Denholm. WP — Layne. LP — Irvine. Sv — Taylor. 2B — . 3B — Campos (Wat). HR — Armstrong (Roch).

Records: Waterloo 21-18, 1-2. Rochester 20-18, 2-1.

