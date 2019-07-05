{{featured_button_text}}
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Four members of the Waterloo Bucks have been selected to compete in the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game that will be played July 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.

Catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba, first baseman Patrick Ferguson, designated hitter Dylan Phillips and pitcher Jimmy Smiley will represent Waterloo in the annual showcase event.

Rubalcaba entered the weekend with a .302 batting average, one home run and 15 RBIs. Ferguson is hitting .306 with a team-leading six homers and 27 RBIs. Phillips has a .278 average with three homers, 21 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Smiley has made 13 pitching appearances with one start, posting a 2.57 earned-run average with 24 strikeouts in 28 innings.

