THUNDER BAY, Ontario -- Waterloo broke open a tight game in the top of the ninth inning and charged into the Northwoods League playoffs by clinching the Great Plains East Division first-half title Tuesday at Thunder Bay, 4-0.
It marks the Bucks’ first trip to the playoffs since 2013, when the team won both first- and second-half titles on the way to a 51-19 overall mark that set an NWL record for wins.
With Eau Claire just one game behind and leading Mankato on the final night of the season's first half, the Bucks (20-16) left nothing to chance with a performance that featured stellar pitching, outstanding defense and, in the end, timely hitting.
Waterloo scored in the top of the first inning when Patrick Ferguson led off with a single, moved to second on an error in right, scooted over to third on a passed ball and trotted home on Blake Berry's two-out double.
The Bucks didn't have another base hit until Dylan Phillips led off the ninth with a single, but starting pitcher Daniel Colwell didn't need much support. He cruised through the first 7 1/3 innings, allowing just three singles and two walks with six strikeouts.
Thunder Bay threatened in the eighth. A leadoff single and a sacrifice put Thomas Grilli on second and ended the night for Colwell. Brett Lockwood came out of the bullpen and got a pair of groundouts to end that threat and preserve the 1-0 lead.
Waterloo put together five hits for three ninth-inning runs. Dylan Phillips and Blake Wagenseller singled to start the rally. A sacrifice moved them to second and third, and Matt Campos delivered an RBI single. Mike Nyisztor squeezed in Wagenseller and Ferguson added a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.
Lockwood closed it out in the bottom of the ninth for the save.
