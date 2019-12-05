WATERLOO -- Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registrations for its Adult Basketball Leagues that play on Wednesday evenings at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Participants must be out of high school. Cost is $275 plus tax and the registration deadline is Jan. 1.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
