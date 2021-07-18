Lindenman finishes strong en route to victory

WATERLOO – Dusty Drenth and Glenn Walls did what they could to keep the pressure on Trent Lindenman Sunday during the final round of the Waterloo Open Amateur golf tournament.
Lindenman handled it like a champion.
Walls and Lindenman entered the last round tied for the lead with Drenth just a shot behind. Two birdies on the first three holes helped Lindenman, a former Simpson College standout from New Sharon, take sole possession of the lead, but midway through his round he found himself a shot behind.
Five birdies over a six-hole stretch from the 10th through 15th holes turned everything around, and Lindenman cruised down the stretch with a four-stroke edge that was more than enough for his first Waterloo Open title. He drained a par-saving, 30-foot putt on the rolling 17th green and finished with a round of 66 for a 54-hole total of 13-under par 203.
When he woke up Sunday, he knew he had the game to bring it home.
“I was a little nervous, being tied for first for the first time,” Lindenman said. “But I felt good going into today. This weekend it all kind of came together. This would be, really, my first Iowa tournament win. It’s unbelievable. It’s just an unreal feeling.”
Lindenman rose to the occasion when Walls and Drenth, who opened with three straight birdies, grabbed the lead at 10-under. Drenth reached 11-under at one point.
“I knew we had par-3s and short par-5s coming up that I knew I could take advantage of the way I was swinging,” said Lindenman. “Those holes helped me get that lead and keep it.”
Even with a pair of challenging par-3s to finish the round, Lindenman knew the tournament was his to win.
My short game has been very, very good these past two weeks, so I knew I could rely on that even if I missed those greens,” he said.
Lindenman said he planned to go home, see his dog and enjoy a dinner with his family Sunday night. He said he’ll take a break of two weeks or so before returning to competitive golf.
“I’ve played three tournaments in 10 days,” he said. “I wanted a break after this, and it’s good to end on this note.”
Walls, from Colorado, and Drenth, from Davenport, finished in a tie for second with Muzzy Donohue of Minnesota at nine-under 207. Drenth shot his third straight 69 Sunday, Walls checked in with a 70, and Donohue made a move up the leaderboard with a final-round 67.
Drenth, the 2018 champion, was disappointed he couldn’t add another title but pleased with his play overall.
“I actually played pretty well today for the most part,” he said. “I got a couple of unlucky breaks, but if you would tell me going into this I’d shoot three 69s I’d probably take it.
“I started out great, which is what I wanted. I’m four-under going into nine and felt like I got an unlucky break on nine. I hit a really good 9-iron and landed it about 20 feet from the hole, but it took a bounce and spun all the way back off the front of the green, like 40 feet back. I couldn’t believe it. I ended up making bogey, but that’s golf. That stuff happens.”
Drenth knew he had a one-shot lead over Walls and a two-shot edge over Lindenman at one point on the front nine, but he was more focused on his game than what else was going on.
“I had in my mind I wanted to shoot 65 today, and I was well on my way. I just kind of went dry.”
Drenth, who stands 6-foot-4, said he’ll step away from competitive golf for a week to play in a volleyball tournament before he tries to qualify for the Mid-Amateur in golf.
Like Drenth, Walls was in the hunt most of the day. He just couldn’t find enough shots to pull away.
“It’s tough not to get it done, but it’s been a great experience,” said Walls, former UNI golfer and Open regular. “Hopefully one of these years we can cap it off and get it done.”
WESTEMEIER SURGES TO VICTORY: Waterloo’s Bruce Westemeier began Sunday’s final round of the Senior Division in third place three shots behind leader Joe Bates.
A few hours later, he added a Waterloo Open title to his list of golfing accomplishments.
Westemeier fired a three-under round of 69 to climb past Bates and Jay Slings, who both shot 74s.
“It was just make the cut and get over here,” said Westemeier, who made his first Waterloo Open cut when he was just 13 years old. “Anything can happen when you get to Irv Warren. I was very consistent. I made one mistake. It was pretty much middle of the greens and get in and get out.”
Westemeier has now played in the Waterloo Open’s Professional Division, Pro-Sponsor event and Amateur divisions. The 1988 Iowa Amateur winner placed second twice as an Open amateur, but Sunday marked his first victory.
RYAN EKES OUT WIN: Pat Ryan protected a slim one-shot lead over Steve Kahler for the final 18 holes to capture the Super Senior Division.
OPEN DIVISION
203 — Trent Lindenman 70-67-66
207 — Muzzy Donohue 69-71-67, Dusty Drenth 69-69-69, Glenn Walls 69-68-70
210 — Ian Johnston 72-71-67
212 — Logan Schweinefus 72-68-72
213 — Chris Cooksley 71-73-69, Tyler Sansgaard 75-68-70, Brock Barnhart 68-72-73
214 — Braden Gaal 68-73-73, Kevin Ault 71-68-75
215 — Luke Slaymaker 77-69-69, Tom Buffington 72-72-71, Trevor Lay 74-68-73
216 — Travis Kress 72-72-72, KC Doland 74-69-73, Jack Ebner 75-68-73, Michael Fastert 70-71-75
217 — Dylan Ellis 73-74-70, Joe Dean 74-70-73, Logan Smith 72-71-74
218 — Owen Sawyer 74-71-73, Nate Steege 72-71-75, Brad Shatek 69-74-75, Griffin Parker, 71-71-76
219 — Jacob Calhoun 71-75-73, Jake Patterson, 74-72-73, Luke Galeazzi 71-74-74
220 — Kevin Wilson 74-71-75, Ryan Horner 72-73-75
221 — Erik Bredesen 73-73-75, Tyler Wierson 71-75-75
223 — Jay Fjelstul 74-73-76, Mike Sawyer 73-73-77
224 — Patrick Martin 75-72-77
227 — Ryan Johnson 75-72-80
SENIOR DIVISION
212 — Bruce Westemeier 73-70-69
214 — Joe Bates 71-69-74
216 — Jay Slings 66-76-74, Jeff Ott 71-77-68
217 — Rob Dickerman 71-75-71
220 — Boyd Marquis 74-72-74