Lindenman finishes strong en route to victory

“I started out great, which is what I wanted. I’m four-under going into nine and felt like I got an unlucky break on nine. I hit a really good 9-iron and landed it about 20 feet from the hole, but it took a bounce and spun all the way back off the front of the green, like 40 feet back. I couldn’t believe it. I ended up making bogey, but that’s golf. That stuff happens.”

Drenth knew he had a one-shot lead over Walls and a two-shot edge over Lindenman at one point on the front nine, but he was more focused on his game than what else was going on.

“I had in my mind I wanted to shoot 65 today, and I was well on my way. I just kind of went dry.”

Drenth, who stands 6-foot-4, said he’ll step away from competitive golf for a week to play in a volleyball tournament before he tries to qualify for the Mid-Amateur in golf.

Like Drenth, Walls was in the hunt most of the day. He just couldn’t find enough shots to pull away.

“It’s tough not to get it done, but it’s been a great experience,” said Walls, former UNI golfer and Open regular. “Hopefully one of these years we can cap it off and get it done.”