Baseball
- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has new damage in his pitching elbow and the team says Tommy John surgery has been recommended.
The Angels said Ohtani had an MRI on Wednesday in Texas that revealed the problem in his right ulnar collateral ligament.
"There's more questions out there right now than answers. We'll take it one step at a time," manager Mike Scioscia said. "There's a lot of consulting that Shohei will do with doctors and just see what the best course of action is, and we'll see where we are."
The 24-year-old rookie was the Angels' designated hitter for their series finale against the Rangers, and walked his first time up. Asked whether Ohtani would stay in the lineup as a DH after this game, Scioscia said: "We'll see. That's going to be determined from our medical department."
- Manager Joe Maddon conceded time is running out for closer Brandon Morrow, who may not be ready to return from a right arm injury by the end of September.
Do the Cubs have to operate as though they would be lucky to get their closer back?
“I think that’s not inaccurate, yeah,” Maddon said. “At this point of the year, and he has been out for a bit and we’re still not on the mound yet.
“This is (Sept. 5) and there are 25 more days in the month. It’s hard to really get him up to speed because you have to talk about building arm speed up, seeing hitters, throwing, (getting a) day off, throwing again, and just to be cautious regarding consecutive appearances or how many pitches he’s going to throw. So there is a lot to consider yet.”
- Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo indicated during a session with reporters Wednesday that first-year manager Dave Martinez will return next season.
"I haven't considered any other scenario," Rizzo responded when asked if Martinez would be back.
The Nationals, expected to contend for a third straight NL East title, entered Wednesday with a 69-70 record, 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the East and eight games back in the wild card.
In addition to injuries to players including Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, Stephen Strasburg and Sean Doolittle, Martinez's work as a rookie skipper has come under scrutiny.
Football
- Michigan’s football season is one week old. But apparently enough time has passed to bring up the hot seat conversation.
Michigan president Mark Schlissel spoke with the Detroit Economic Club on Wednesday during a meeting and the topic of football coach Jim Harbaugh came up.
The Wolverines opened the 2018 season with a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, prompting more criticism of the head coach — who is now 9-9 in his last 18 games and has dropped four straight dating back to last season.
Schlissel, though, said there’s nothing to any type of hot seat speculation.
Harbaugh is now 28-12 through 40 games at U-M. After starting his tenure 17-3 through his first 20 games. Michigan’s head coach is 1-5 against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State and has not beaten a ranked opponent on the road since taking the job prior to the start of the 2015 season. As a program, U-M has not won a road game against a ranked foe since 2006 — as Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame was the 17th consecutive loss in that situation.
Harbaugh is in the fourth year of an original seven-year contract that is set to expire at the close of the 2021 season. He’s guaranteed at least $7 million in compensation annually.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College freshman Megan Hudson of La Porte City has been named the ICCAC offensive player of the week after helping the RedTails to victories in 10 of their first 11 matches, including a four-set win over No. 5 DMACC Wednesday.
Hudson had 145 kills through HCC's first 10 matches, averaging 4.53 kills per set.
