Football
- James Brady, the chairman of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents, resigned Thursday, overtaken by the whirlwind of controversy at the state’s flagship university that began with the June death of football player Jordan McNair.
“In recent days, I have become the public face of both the board and its decisions,” Brady said in a statement. “In my estimation, my continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland’s higher education agenda forward. And I have no interest in serving as a distraction from that important work.”
His resignation took effect immediately.
Vice chairman Barry Gossett Jr. will assume Brady’s duties, according to two sources.
The news capped off a tumultuous three days in which football coach DJ Durkin was reinstated Tuesday by the regents and then fired Wednesday by university President Wallace Loh, who has said he will retire in June.
Brady had defended the board’s initial decisions to retain Durkin, as well as athletic director Damon Evans, who remains in his position. Brady said that while a board-commissioned report released this week found problems within the university’s football program, the responsibility for that “dysfunction” was shared by Durkin, Evans and Loh.
Baseball
- The Boston Red Sox say their brand new World Series trophy has been repaired after getting beaned by a beer can during the championship parade.
The damage occurred during Wednesday’s duck boat ride through Boston, when boisterous fans took to throwing drinks to the players. A team photographer, Jason Varitek’s wife and Alex Cora’s daughter were among those hit.
One can struck the trophy as it was being held aloft, knocking loose some of the golden pennants that rise from the base.
Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg says the damage was minor and has already been fixed.
Cora said his daughter was fine, and he said with a smile: “I’ve just got to be ready to make that play.”
The Red Sox say they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.
Manager Alex Cora said Thursday he wants to use the platform he has as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to make the trip because of their political views.
