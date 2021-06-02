Leading off: Optimist Hall of Fame Ceremony Saturday

Baseball/Softball
- The Waterloo Optimist Club will be hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
The club will honor its 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes with the awards ceremony to begin at 10 a.m.
The 2020 Class includes Vikki Bloch Bixby, George Cooley, Mark Gallagher, Jim Lind, Courtney Messingham and Jim Nelson.
Bloch was the 1986 Most Valuable Female Athlete at Central. She also started for the Optimist Brewers teams that reached the World Series in 1981.
Cooley played for Optimist Giants and has a business leader in the Cedar Valley for 40 years and a huge support of youth athletes during that same span.
Gallagher, the current head baseball coach at Waterloo Columbus, won Optimist World Series titles as a player and a coach and has umpired numerous Optimist World Series games.
Lind, a 1973 Columbus grad, has been a huge support of youth athletics for decades.
Messingham, the current offensive coordinator at Kansas Stat, starred for the Optimist Cardinals team that won the 1981 World Series. He went on to be an all-state quarterback at West and later played at Northern Iowa.
Nelson played for the Optimist Tigers from 1982-84 and was later a two-year letterwinner at West. He has coached numerous youth sports teams and covered many as part of his job as a sportswriter for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
Highlighting the 2021 Class is John Dunn, Michelle Burvee Meaney, Andy Miehe, Larry Moser, Neal Moses and Jody McCombs.
Dunn played for the Optimist Orioles in 1967 and 1968 and was elected to play in the annual all-star game both seasons. He was the starting quarterback on East’s 1970 undefeated squad and is a Waterloo Softball Association Hall of Fame member.
A 2000 Graduate of Columbus, Burvee Meaney was the Waterloo Rotary Club (Volleyball) and Waterloo Exchange Club (Basketball) player of the year winner. She is a Columbus Hall of Fame Member (2017) and played volleyball at Northern Iowa.
McCombs stared on the Optimist Royals teams and later became a four-year starter for West earning all Big 5 and Big 8 honors and was part of the Wahawks’ 31-inning game against Garnavillo where she caught all 31 innings.
The current Principal at West High, Miehe grew up playing Optimist ball beginning at Baltimore Field. He later helped coach the Optimist Indians team.
Moser won an Optimist World Series title in 1951 and later was a standout wrestler at West and was part of Iowa’s 1962 Big 10 championship team.
Moses was part of two Optimist championship teams and has dedicated his adult career to serving youth in the Cedar Valley.
The Annual Chuck Granger Memorial Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and runs to Noon. A $5 donation includes unlimited pancakes, sausage links, coffee, milk and juice.