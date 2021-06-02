Leading off: Optimist Hall of Fame Ceremony Saturday

Highlighting the 2021 Class is John Dunn, Michelle Burvee Meaney, Andy Miehe, Larry Moser, Neal Moses and Jody McCombs.

Dunn played for the Optimist Orioles in 1967 and 1968 and was elected to play in the annual all-star game both seasons. He was the starting quarterback on East’s 1970 undefeated squad and is a Waterloo Softball Association Hall of Fame member.

A 2000 Graduate of Columbus, Burvee Meaney was the Waterloo Rotary Club (Volleyball) and Waterloo Exchange Club (Basketball) player of the year winner. She is a Columbus Hall of Fame Member (2017) and played volleyball at Northern Iowa.

McCombs stared on the Optimist Royals teams and later became a four-year starter for West earning all Big 5 and Big 8 honors and was part of the Wahawks’ 31-inning game against Garnavillo where she caught all 31 innings.

The current Principal at West High, Miehe grew up playing Optimist ball beginning at Baltimore Field. He later helped coach the Optimist Indians team.

Moser won an Optimist World Series title in 1951 and later was a standout wrestler at West and was part of Iowa’s 1962 Big 10 championship team.

Moses was part of two Optimist championship teams and has dedicated his adult career to serving youth in the Cedar Valley.

The Annual Chuck Granger Memorial Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and runs to Noon. A $5 donation includes unlimited pancakes, sausage links, coffee, milk and juice.

