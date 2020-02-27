Leading off: A look back at Thursday's national sports

The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.

Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.

Boston ace Chris Sale will start this season in the same place he ended 2019: on the injured list.

The left-hander will be placed on the IL after reporting to spring training with pneumonia.

"With the sickness, it cost him two weeks’ time and that two weeks is what we’d like to give him to make sure that he’s right," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. "He’s worked hard on getting his arm right and we didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him."

Sale did not pitch after Aug. 13 last season due to elbow inflammation. The left-hander agreed with the decision, even though he's not happy about it.

"It was a gut punch," he said. "When we were in that meeting, I said, ‘The only thing this hurts is my ego, and that doesn’t matter.’"

