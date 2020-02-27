Leading off: A look back at Thursday's national sports

Baseball
- Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
“I think it’s a significant moment in the history of baseball,” Danley told The Associated Press from Arizona, where he’s working spring training games.
“I’m very honored, very excited to be the first,” he said. “But it’s not just about me. It’s much more than that. It shows African American kids there is something else they can make it in, besides playing.”
The timing of the promotion was extra special to Danley because it came during Black History Month.
“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and texts on that. People have noticed,” he said.
Other moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief born outside the United States, and second overall in MLB history.
- Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure.
The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.
- Boston ace Chris Sale will start this season in the same place he ended 2019: on the injured list.
The left-hander will be placed on the IL after reporting to spring training with pneumonia.
"With the sickness, it cost him two weeks’ time and that two weeks is what we’d like to give him to make sure that he’s right," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. "He’s worked hard on getting his arm right and we didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him."
Sale did not pitch after Aug. 13 last season due to elbow inflammation. The left-hander agreed with the decision, even though he's not happy about it.
"It was a gut punch," he said. "When we were in that meeting, I said, ‘The only thing this hurts is my ego, and that doesn’t matter.’"
Basketball
The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D'Angelo Russell.
Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest. Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.
The Timberwolves issued a statement of acceptance of the punishment that also spelled out their case for an exception to the rule.
“While we respect the league's guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that's focused on learning and optimizing our players' bodies," the team said. “As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D'Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.”