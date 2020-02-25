Leading off: A look back at Monday's national sports scene

Basketball
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu
- is the first player, man or woman, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.
Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 3 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.
Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She notched her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.
Kobe Bryant’s
- widow sued the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight that killed all nine people aboard.
The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters Inc., operator of the service, and Island Express Holding Corp., owner of the craft. It also targets pilot Ara Zobayan’s representative or successor, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.
Calls to Island Express Inc. seeking comment were not answered, and its voicemail was full.
The lawsuit asserts Zobayan was negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.
Boxing
Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn’t have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury
- in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.
Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer.
“This summer with no fights in between,” Wilder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “I’m a warrior and I’m ready to go again, but we’re going to change a lot of things in camp.”
Wilder said the outfit — which he said was a tribute to Black History Month — weighed him down and that his legs weren’t right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.
Baseball
José Altuve
- insisted he tuned out the hecklers. He couldn’t avoid a pitch that grazed him.
“He was hit in the foot. That ain’t nothing, you know what I mean?” Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday after an 11-1 win over Detroit at half-empty Joker Marchant Stadium. “It wasn’t intentional.”
Altuve was loudly booed when he was introduced for his spring training debut, cheered when he struck out and called a cheater by several fans. Quite a difference from past years, when the diminutive All-Star second baseman was among the most popular players in the majors.
But that was before Altuve and his Houston teammates were implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that’s rocked baseball.
“We just heard a lot of noise, and that’s it,” Altuve said.