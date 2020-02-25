Leading off: A look back at Monday's national sports scene

The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters Inc., operator of the service, and Island Express Holding Corp., owner of the craft. It also targets pilot Ara Zobayan’s representative or successor, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.

Calls to Island Express Inc. seeking comment were not answered, and its voicemail was full.

The lawsuit asserts Zobayan was negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn’t have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury

in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.

Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer.

“This summer with no fights in between,” Wilder told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “I’m a warrior and I’m ready to go again, but we’re going to change a lot of things in camp.”