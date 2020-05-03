Waterloo's Petersen solidifying role with L.A. Kings

MINNEAPOLIS – Cal Petersen has been playing the role of the “Dog Father” the past two weeks.
It’s a role he’s enjoying, in particular because he can’t do the job he’s getting paid to do … stopping pucks for the Los Angeles Kings.
The Waterloo native and only native Iowan currently on a National Hockey League roster has been in self-quarantine since NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put a pause on the 2019-20 season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, Petersen spent 35 days at home with family in Waterloo before moving to his off-season training home in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago. In that time, he added to his family.
“I got a puppy two weeks ago,” Petersen said of his Mini-Aussiedoodle, Theo. “It’s pretty exciting. I’ve been learning to deal with him, being a ‘Dog Father.’ We have been getting along well and learning off each other, having fun. He’s a good dog. He is mini, but he is supposed to get up to 50 pounds, He was the biggest out of his litter and is growing like a weed right now.”
Petersen’s outlook is upbeat and on multiple fronts.
One reason is the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association in a joint statement Wednesday offered hope for a return to ice, suggesting players might engage in small-group activities by the middle or end of May if current conditions of the pandemic continue to trend positively
The statement came following a meeting of the Return to Play Committee, which comprises league representatives and players.
“The precise date of the transition to Phase 2, during which players might return to small group activities in the NHL Club training facilities, remains undetermined,” the statement said. “However, provided that conditions continue to trend favorably and subject to potential competitive concerns between disparately situated markets, we believe we may be able to move to Phase 2 at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May. Specific guidelines governing player and hockey staff would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect players and hockey staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season was paused on March 12.”
Petersen and his teammates have been in constant contact with the organization, and he will continue to take it day by day.
“It is crazy. All the different scenarios are pretty wild right now,” Petersen said. “I think right now it is kind of hold put. We’ve had scenarios explained to us like the general managers have had and stuff like that.”
Among those scenarios is playing games with no fans and staging games in two or four hub cities to minimize travel, as well as quarantining players as safely as possible.
“We are hearing it from the league and you are seeing some stuff on Twitter,” Petersen said. “You kind of digest it how you want. There is some stuff where people are reaching a little bit, and there is some stuff that is maybe more valid.
“I think everybody wants to come together and finish off the season and do what we can to make it fair for all the teams that have an opportunity (to win the Stanley Cup).”
Petersen’s main objective is to be in the best possible shape when there is a call to return. The Kings sent each member of the team workout programs designed for players to use in their own homes.
“It is making sure I work on my mobility and don’t lose any of the flexibility side, because I’m not getting tested as much, and then obviously cardio and physical fitness. You don’t want to get so far behind the curve that when you start skating it is impossible to get back.
“I have been staying in shape, but a lot of what I can do doesn’t mimic when you are on the ice, obviously.”
Petersen also is optimistic because he feels he was starting to solidify a permanent role on the Kings’ roster. Los Angeles traded back-up goalie Jack Campbell on Feb. 6 to open a roster spot and hopefully give Petersen a long, extended look to be starter Jonathan Quick’s backup.
Petersen had posted a 5-4-1 mark during the 2018-19 season when he was called up from the AHL’s Ontario Reign when injuries slowed both Quick and Campbell that season.
Petersen was back with Ontario, where he had appeared in 37 games, when he got recalled.
Like his team, Petersen had started to heat up right before the pause. Los Angeles was 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. In that time frame, Petersen had won his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in those four games which included wins over the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Overall, Petersen was 5-3-1 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.
“I thought it went well,” Petersen said. “First off, as a team, we had rattled off 10 out of 12 or something like that. We were doing well and the systems we had been implementing all year had kind of come together and we were playing the right way. At the same time I was able to have some success.
“It is something where I have an opportunity to show myself and get a long look … to solidify myself for a permanent role,” Petersen adds. “I was happy with what I was able to do in the last eight games. I think it is a pretty exciting time for the Kings. Everything kind of goes in cycles with teams doing well, and I think we are starting the cycle of putting some really good players into some key positions and hopefully in the coming years we are a really big threat and will have a window to win championships. I think we are kind of establishing that.”
Scouting Mikey Anderson: Petersen got a good look at another former Waterloo Black Hawk when the Minnesota native made his debut with Los Angeles just before the season was paused.
Anderson played for two seasons with Waterloo (2015-17. Petersen played from 2011-14) before leading Minnesota-Duluth to back-to-back NCAA championships. A defenseman, Anderson appeared in six games with the Kings after his callup Feb. 29 where he had a goal and a +4 plus-minus rating.
“He was great,” Petersen said. “He had a really good start in Ontario, and I got to play with him a little bit there. But he really transformed well to the NHL.
“He is going to be a really good NHLer for a long time and the fact we have the Waterloo connection and both played under coach O’Handley (P.K.) really helped, and you can tell the way he plays he’s got a lot same foundation he started in Waterloo. On top of that, he is just a great kid.”
