Waterloo's Petersen solidifying role with L.A. Kings

Like his team, Petersen had started to heat up right before the pause. Los Angeles was 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. In that time frame, Petersen had won his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in those four games which included wins over the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Overall, Petersen was 5-3-1 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

“I thought it went well,” Petersen said. “First off, as a team, we had rattled off 10 out of 12 or something like that. We were doing well and the systems we had been implementing all year had kind of come together and we were playing the right way. At the same time I was able to have some success.

“It is something where I have an opportunity to show myself and get a long look … to solidify myself for a permanent role,” Petersen adds. “I was happy with what I was able to do in the last eight games. I think it is a pretty exciting time for the Kings. Everything kind of goes in cycles with teams doing well, and I think we are starting the cycle of putting some really good players into some key positions and hopefully in the coming years we are a really big threat and will have a window to win championships. I think we are kind of establishing that.”