Warriors Roundup: Beat Suns 4-2 in first game, eliminated in second

The Waterloo Warriors played two games on Sunday at Nationals. They were victorious in the first, but eliminated in the second. Here’s how it happened.

Eventful final period lifts Waterloo: The Waterloo Warriors won their fourth game of the 2022 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School National Championship in Dallas, advancing to the semifinals.

On Saturday, they rebounded from their 4-3 loss to the Rushmore Thunder with a 3-0 shutout against the Northport-Huntington Tigers. They then moved into the last match of their round-robin tournament to play the Sun Valley Suns of Idaho.

The game was scoreless after the first period and neither team scored until there was 11:59 left on the board in the second. That was when freshman forward Andrew Bushbaum scored the first goal of the morning. Senior J.T. Metcalf followed that up with a goal with 3:02 left, giving Waterloo a 2-0 lead going into the final period of the game.

In the third, however, the Suns crept back in with back-to-back goals of their own, putting pressure on Waterloo. With 4:01 left in the game, senior Brayden Kirchmann was able to fire off a goal, putting the Warriors back in the lead. A final Warriors goal with 1:23 left put the game out of reach for the Suns. The Warriors won 4-2 to get to the semifinal.

The Warriors took 41 shots on goal throughout the game to the Suns’ 32.

Warriors eliminated by Denver East: The magic ran out for the Waterloo Warriors Sunday evening as they were defeated by Denver East 6-4 in the second game of the day.

After battling to a 1-1 tie in the first period, both teams exploded in the second. Denver pulled out to a 3-1 advantage before the Warriors tied it up, but DEHS scored two goals to close the second and take a 5-3 lead.

Waterloo got back within one in the third period, but Denver scored one last goal with six seconds remaining to get the win.

