WATERLOO -- There were two players Tuesday that were coveted by most of the United States Hockey League franchises as the 2019 Phase II of the USHL draft began.
Both of those players happened to be graduates of the United States National Team Development program.
Sean Farrell a left winger from Hopkington, Mass was taken first overall by Chicago.
Ryder Rolston was the other player from the USNTDP coveted, and the Waterloo Black Hawks coveted him most.
After already acquiring the No. 4 pick in the draft for defenseman Michael Ferrandino from Central Illinois in a trade earlier this season, Waterloo made another trade to move up to No. 2 with Madison and took Rolston as its first pick Tuesday.
"We think the world of him," said Black Hawks associate head coach and director of scouting and player personnel Shane Fukushima. "Plays with pace, He is a goal scorer and really fits our style of play."
Rolston, a 5-foot-11 forward, is the son of 17-year NHL veteran Brian Ralston who played more than 1,200 NHL games, and is uncle, Ron, ran the USNTDP from 2004 to 2011.
In 68 USHL games with the USNTDP over the past two seasons, Ralston recorded 35 goals and 21 assists. Two of his youth hockey teammates with the Detroit Little Caesers program are current Black Hawks -- Ethan Szmagaj and Patrick Guzzo.
Waterloo traded a first round pick and a fifth-round pick to slide up to No. 2 to take Ralston, who is committed to Notre Dame.
"He wasn't going to slide to No. 4," Fukushima said. "He and Farrell were two most coveted."
In all, Waterloo took 21 players Tuesday one day after taking 10 in Phase I of the draft where teams could only select players with a 2003 birthdate.
The Black Hawks took 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.
In addition to Rolston, Waterloo took high scoring Canadian forward Keighan Gerrie of the Thunder Bay North Stars. Gerrie, a Bowling Green commit, who led the Superior International Junior Hockey League with 102 points in 54 games this season.
"He is a kid I found playing in the Canadian Junior prospects games and I felt he was the best forward in the game," Fukushima said. "He played with a lot of speed, and a lot of energy. His game will certainly translate to the USHL."
Gerrie is the 129th rated North American prospect by the NHL Central Scouting service for this June's NHL Entry Draft.
TRADE: Waterloo made a trade late Monday to acquire defenseman Nic Belpedio from the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
The Black Hawks sent a Phase II third-round pick to Muskegon for Belpdeio, who appeared in 48 games for the Lumberjacks this past season, registering 10 assists and a plus 14 rating.
Belpedio is a native of Skokie, Ill., and played for the Chicago Mission AAA program, a program Waterloo has drafted several players from over the past few seasons.
