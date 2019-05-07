WATERLOO -- There were two players Tuesday who were particularly coveted by most of the United States Hockey League franchises as Phase II of the 2019 USHL draft began.
Both of those players are graduates of the United States National Team Development program.
Sean Farrell, a left winger from Hopkington, Mass., was taken first overall by Chicago.
Ryder Rolston was the other USNTDP player coveted by many.
After acquiring the No. 4 pick in the draft from Central Illinois for defenseman Michael Ferrandino earlier this season, Waterloo made a trade with Madison to move up to No. 2 and took Rolston as its first pick Tuesday.
"We think the world of him," said Black Hawks associate head coach and director of scouting and player personnel Shane Fukushima. "He plays with pace, he is a goal-scorer and really fits our style of play."
Rolston, a 5-foot-11 forward, is the son of 17-year NHL veteran Brian Rolston, who played more than 1,200 NHL games. Ryder's uncle Ron ran the USNTDP from 2004-11.
In 68 USHL games with the USNTDP over the past two seasons, Rolston recorded 35 goals and 21 assists. Two of his youth hockey teammates with the Detroit Little Caesers program are current Black Hawks -- Ethan Szmagaj and Patrick Guzzo.
Waterloo traded a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick to move up to No. 2 to take Rolston, who is committed to Notre Dame.
"He wasn't going to slide to No. 4," Fukushima said. "He and Farrell were two most-coveted."
In all, Waterloo took 21 players Tuesday one day after taking 10 in Phase I of the draft where teams could only select players with 2003 birthdates.
The Black Hawks took 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.
In addition to Rolston, Waterloo took high-scoring Canadian forward Keighan Gerrie of the Thunder Bay North Stars. Gerrie, a Bowling Green commit, led the Superior International Junior Hockey League with 102 points in 54 games this season.
"He is a kid I found playing in the Canadian Junior prospects games and I felt he was the best forward in the game," Fukushima said. "He played with a lot of speed, and a lot of energy. His game will certainly translate to the USHL."
Gerrie is the 129th-rated North American prospect by the NHL Central Scouting service for this June's NHL Entry Draft.
TRADE: Waterloo made a trade late Monday to acquire defenseman Nic Belpedio from the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
The Black Hawks sent a Phase II third-round pick to Muskegon for Belpedio, a Skokie, Ill., native who appeared in 48 games for the Lumberjacks this past season, registering 10 assists and a plus-14 rating.
