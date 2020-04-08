Tuesday's sports briefs

Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Samberg, who won two NCAA national championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has signed with the Winnipeg Jets.
Samberg was a second round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Samberg completed his junior collegiate season last month. The 21-year-old played in 109 games and finished +44 at the college level.
In addition to his experiences at Minnesota-Duluth, Samberg was twice chosen to represent the United States during the World Junior Championships.
- For the first time since halting play four weeks ago, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman raised the possibility Tuesday of not completing the regular season in order to squeeze in time to award the Stanley Cup.
Bettman also acknowledged during an interview with NBCSN the league is considering having games played at neutral sites in the event not all teams will be allowed into their home rinks.
Bettman, however, stressed these are among myriad options being considered with nothing determined because it will take at least two more weeks to gain a clearer picture on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the league's 31 markets.
“We’re looking at all options. Nothing’s been ruled in. Nothing’s been ruled out,” Bettman said during the interview broadcast on the league’s U.S. broadcast partner.
Baseball
- Major League Baseball stated Tuesday that holding games in one central area is one of several ideas discussed regarding how and when it becomes safe to start the season.
But, the league added, that option has not been settled on and has not been submitted for approval from government and health officials or the Major League Baseball Players Association.
The statement came a day after ESPN reported that a plan to start the season as early as May with all games taking place in the Phoenix area with no spectators present has been embraced by the league and the players’ union with support from “high-ranking federal public health officials.” The Associated Press reported that such a plan was discussed Monday during a phone call between the MLB and the MLBPA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!