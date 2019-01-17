ONTARIO, Calif. — During his hockey career, Cal Petersen hasn’t stared down much he hasn’t been able to handle.
The starting goalie for the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate Ontario Reign has seen and experienced just about everything since leaving his hometown of Waterloo as a high school freshman to play midget hockey in Chicago. From there, it was on to impressive stints in the United States Hockey League and at Notre Dame.
Yet, two months ago on Nov. 16 inside the United Center in Chicago, for the first time in his stellar career Petersen had to pause, collect his breath and compose himself.
After making 34 saves through regulation and overtime in his first NHL start for the Kings against the Chicago Blackhawks, he had to prepare for a shootout where Chicago’s first two shooters were Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
“You go into the shootout at the end, and I have to stare down Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. It was, ‘This is really it. We will see what I’ve got,’” said Petersen.
“Just being in that building and having been in the stands for so many Blackhawk games growing up ... to be on the other side of it, to have such a memorable night playing against players like that it was definitely cool and pretty surreal for a couple of days after that for sure. I could not have wrote it any better.”
For the record, Petersen stoned both Toews and Kane to pick up the victory in his second appearance in a Kings’ sweater after being called up from Ontario in the absence of injured goalies Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell.
Petersen is just the second native Iowan goalie to record a win in the NHL, following Des Moines native Scott Clemmensen, who recorded the last of his 73 career NHL wins in 2014 with the Florida Panthers.
Petersen’s first actual action came in relief on Nov. 13 in Toronto.
He says the day he was told he was going up will stick in his memory forever, too.
“I was in Ontario, we had a game that night, and I was scheduled to play,” Petersen recalled. “I was about 20 or 30 minutes into my routine and I got called into the office. I was told there was an injury to one of the goalies that would require surgery and I was going up.
“I was super excited. I fired off a quick text to mom and dad ... and I got to call them after the game. They were thrilled.”
Petersen spent more than a month with Los Angeles, posting a 5-4-0-1 mark with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He was sent back to Ontario, a suburb of Los Angeles, just after the Christmas break with Quick and Campbell both off the injured list.
Friday and Saturday, he’ll be in Des Moines where the Reign play back-to-back games against the Iowa Wild.
The 11-game NHL stint was valuable on multiple levels for Petersen, the former Anderson Cup-winning Waterloo Black Hawk netminder and the first goalie in Notre Dame hockey history to wear the captain’s ‘C’ on his sweater.
“The confidence I could play at this level and be successful was huge,” Petersen said. “It was a good foundation to continue on and hopefully have another opportunity soon.”
With the Kings, he soaked in everything, including his time with Quick, the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie.
“Awesome guy,” Petersen said. “He is an excellent leader, holds himself accountable and there is not a more fierce competitor on our team.”
Calling the margin for error in the NHL miniscule, Petersen said the message Los Angeles coaches gave him on his way back to Ontario was to keep on the details and keep making sure he uses every opportunity on the ice to get better.
Petersen is excited to play in Iowa this weekend for a couple of reasons.
First, many friends and family will be in the stands. Second, Wells Fargo is the site of Petersen’s pro debut. His first start for the Reign was a 2-1 loss to the Wild on Oct. 13, 2017, a year that saw Petersen go 23-14-2-4 and earn a spot in the AHL all-star game.
“My motto is to take in everything day by day, and be ready for whatever may happen. The next opportunity ... it could be tomorrow or a month from now or next season, and I’m going to be ready.
“You only get so many, so I want the next one to stick for sure.”
