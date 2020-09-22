Pavelski's teammates cheering him on

“Being around him every day, you started to realize that he was a special player. The biggest things were his attention to detail and his hunger to grow and learn. He was always staying late and doing more than the rest of us, but it was never about him. Joe understood at a young age that if he made himself better, he could help the team more. TEAM is always more important than individual, and Joe has always understood that.”

Defenseman Reid Cashman was on hand too, as the 2002/03 Black Hawks were forming. The arc of Cashman’s career – like Pavelski’s – also included rising to the NHL; the former assistant coach of the Washington Capitals is preparing for his first season as head coach of Dartmouth’s men’s hockey program. While making arrangements for the college campaign, Cashman was also willing to reminisce.

“Our year together – from Coach O’Handley’s first meeting – Coach hammered home two points that were going to become part of the identity of the Waterloo Black Hawks’ organization. 1) Compete every day and compete in every aspect of your life, on the ice and off. Always strive to get better; always strive to win. 2) If the team has success, then individuals will have success.

“I think Joe has won as much as he has, and been as successful as he has, in large part due to him living these two ideas.”