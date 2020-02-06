NHL: Waterloo native Cal Petersen recalled by L.A. Kings

LOS ANGELES – Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk Cal Petersen was recalled by the Los Angeles Kings Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.

The move was facilitated by the Kings in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.

Los Angeles sent back-up goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to Toronto for left winger Trevor Moore as well as third-round picks in the NHL entry draft in 2020 and 2021.

This will be Petersen’s second stint with the Kings.

A year ago, Petersen appeared in 11 games posting a 5-4-1 record with a 2.61 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.

He was in his third season with Ontario. This year he is 17-15-4 with a 3.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Petersen has won 53 career AHL games for the Reign.

Petersen played three seasons in his hometown for the Black Hawks as he had a career mark of 51-19-5. He spent three seasons at Notre Dame appearing in 110 games, and leading the Irish to the 2017 Frozen Four.

Petersen will serve as the primary back-up for Los Angeles starter Jonathan Quick.