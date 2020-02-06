NHL: Waterloo native Cal Petersen recalled by L.A. Kings

LOS ANGELES – Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk Cal Petersen was recalled by the Los Angeles Kings Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.
The move was facilitated by the Kings in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.
Los Angeles sent back-up goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to Toronto for left winger Trevor Moore as well as third-round picks in the NHL entry draft in 2020 and 2021.
This will be Petersen’s second stint with the Kings.
A year ago, Petersen appeared in 11 games posting a 5-4-1 record with a 2.61 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.
You have free articles remaining.
He was in his third season with Ontario. This year he is 17-15-4 with a 3.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Petersen has won 53 career AHL games for the Reign.
Petersen played three seasons in his hometown for the Black Hawks as he had a career mark of 51-19-5. He spent three seasons at Notre Dame appearing in 110 games, and leading the Irish to the 2017 Frozen Four.
Petersen will serve as the primary back-up for Los Angeles starter Jonathan Quick.
The Kings are playing the New York Islanders in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Collection of Courier stories on Cal Petersen
Pro hockey: Former Black Hawk Petersen excited for Iowa homecoming
ONTARIO, Calif. — During his hockey career, Cal Petersen hasn’t stared down much he hasn’t been able to handle.
The starting goalie for the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate Ontario Reign has seen and experienced just about everything since leaving his hometown of Waterloo as a high school freshman to play midget hockey in Chicago. From there, it was on to impressive stints in the United States Hockey League and at Notre Dame.
Yet, two months ago on Nov. 16 inside the United Center in Chicago, for the first time in his stellar career Petersen had to pause, collect his breath and compose himself.
After making 34 saves through regulation and overtime in his first NHL start for the Kings against the Chicago Blackhawks, he had to prepare for a shootout where Chicago’s first two shooters were Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
“You go into the shootout at the end, and I have to stare down Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. It was, ‘This is really it. We will see what I’ve got,’” said Petersen.
“Just being in that building and having been in the stands for so many Blackhawk games growing up ... to be on the other side of it, to have such a memorable night playing against players like that it was definitely cool and pretty surreal for a couple of days after that for sure. I could not have wrote it any better.”
For the record, Petersen stoned both Toews and Kane to pick up the victory in his second appearance in a Kings’ sweater after being called up from Ontario in the absence of injured goalies Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell.
Petersen is just the second native Iowan goalie to record a win in the NHL, following Des Moines native Scott Clemmensen, who recorded the last of his 73 career NHL wins in 2014 with the Florida Panthers.
Petersen’s first actual action came in relief on Nov. 13 in Toronto.
He says the day he was told he was going up will stick in his memory forever, too.
“I was in Ontario, we had a game that night, and I was scheduled to play,” Petersen recalled. “I was about 20 or 30 minutes into my routine and I got called into the office. I was told there was an injury to one of the goalies that would require surgery and I was going up.
“I was super excited. I fired off a quick text to mom and dad ... and I got to call them after the game. They were thrilled.”
Petersen spent more than a month with Los Angeles, posting a 5-4-0-1 mark with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He was sent back to Ontario, a suburb of Los Angeles, just after the Christmas break with Quick and Campbell both off the injured list.
Friday and Saturday, he’ll be in Des Moines where the Reign play back-to-back games against the Iowa Wild.
The 11-game NHL stint was valuable on multiple levels for Petersen, the former Anderson Cup-winning Waterloo Black Hawk netminder and the first goalie in Notre Dame hockey history to wear the captain’s ‘C’ on his sweater.
“The confidence I could play at this level and be successful was huge,” Petersen said. “It was a good foundation to continue on and hopefully have another opportunity soon.”
With the Kings, he soaked in everything, including his time with Quick, the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie.
“Awesome guy,” Petersen said. “He is an excellent leader, holds himself accountable and there is not a more fierce competitor on our team.”
Calling the margin for error in the NHL miniscule, Petersen said the message Los Angeles coaches gave him on his way back to Ontario was to keep on the details and keep making sure he uses every opportunity on the ice to get better.
Petersen is excited to play in Iowa this weekend for a couple of reasons.
First, many friends and family will be in the stands. Second, Wells Fargo is the site of Petersen’s pro debut. His first start for the Reign was a 2-1 loss to the Wild on Oct. 13, 2017, a year that saw Petersen go 23-14-2-4 and earn a spot in the AHL all-star game.
“My motto is to take in everything day by day, and be ready for whatever may happen. The next opportunity ... it could be tomorrow or a month from now or next season, and I’m going to be ready.
“You only get so many, so I want the next one to stick for sure.”
Waterloo's Cal Petersen named to Team USA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s already been quite a year for Waterloo native Cal Petersen — and it’s not over yet.
The former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender, now a junior at Notre Dame, helped the Irish reach the NCAA’s Frozen Four just a couple of weeks ago.
Thursday, USA Hockey named Petersen one of the first 15 players on the Team USA roster for the IIHF World Championships that will take place in France and Germany beginning May 5.
Petersen is one of three goaltenders selected for the Team USA roster, joining NHL stars Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.
While playing for Waterloo at the junior level from 2012-14, Petersen set a franchise record of 51 wins while leading the Black Hawks to the 2014 Anderson Cup. He was selected 129th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.
At Notre Dame, Petersen made his 90th consecutive start in the opening game of the Frozen Four where his team was eliminated by eventual champion Denver. He was elected as a team captain and was believed to be the only goaltender in NCAA Division I hockey to serve in that role this past season. He started all 40 games, posting a 92.6 save percentage.
The junior has been part of many memorable moments, including his 87-save performance in a five-overtime, 4-3 loss to Massachusetts his freshman season that lasted 151 minutes, 42 seconds.
In an interview with The Courier last month, Petersen said his hockey journey has been incredible.
“Definitely,” Petersen said. “Being able to play with the Black Hawks was very cool. I’m very proud of where I came from. The opportunity to move on to a great college and still have a home in Waterloo is great.
“Then to have the opportunity to play for Notre Dame ... I was very blessed to be able to come to Notre Dame and have the opportunities I’ve had.”
How he’ll get a chance to make some new memories on the international level.
Frozen Four: Waterloo's Petersen leads Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cal Petersen has always had simple goals.
When the Waterloo native was playing at the midget level for the Chicago Young Americans his lone goal was to play for the hometown Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League.
That goal was realized when he was drafted by Waterloo in 2011 in the USHL entry draft, and then set a franchise record of 51 wins from 2012 to 2014 while leading the Black Hawks to the 2014 Anderson Cup.
During his standout stint with the Black Hawks, Petersen committed to play Division I hockey at Notre Dame where his lone goal was to make an impact.
The answer to whether Petersen has made an impact with the Irish is definitive.
Today at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Petersen will make his 90th-consecutive start in net for Notre Dame the fourth longest streak in NCAA Division I history, when they face top-ranked Denver in Frozen Four semifinal at the United Center in Chicago.
Petersen is the second Waterloo native to play in the Frozen Four, joining Walt Kyle who captained the 1980 and 1981 Northern Michigan teams to the Frozen Four, and was a member of the 1978 Boston College Frozen Four team.
“No, it is definitely not something I ever expected,” Petersen said of making so many consecutive starts. “Playing midgets my goal was to play for the Black Hawks, play for a championship. When I got to college my goal was to make an impact and play in the Frozen Four.”
Both of those big ticket items have been checked off by Petersen, who was selected 129th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, and whose impact on the Notre Dame program goes farther than being an ironman between the pipes.
At the start this season, Irish head coach Jeff Jackson selected Petersen to be the first goalie in program history to serve as the team’s captain. Petersen is the only current NCAA Division I goalie who has received that honor.
“For me it was about him and his character,” Jackson said Monday during a Frozen Four media appearance. “He is a hard worker. He is a humble guy and he is not aloof like a lot of goalies.”
Aloof or goof?
“Both,” laughed Jackson. “In some cases both. I’m an ex-goaltender so you can take that for what it is worth.”
Goalies serving as captain is uncommon. It is not allowed in the National Hockey League, and while at the collegiate level it is allowed, Petersen is not allowed to communicate with officials after rulings.
And neither Jackson or Petersen expected it to be that way.
“The way I look at it is the chemistry of the team,” Jackson said. “Knock on wood it has been an uneventful year off the ice socially and academically. That way I have assumed he has done a great job of making sure they’ve stayed together.
“I’m sure they’ve had their fun together. But more importantly I think they care about each other and I think that is an important component to winning is you have to be willing to sacrifice for the guy next to you.
“What is important about a guy like Cal, who brings it every day on the ice whether it is practice or games or weight room, he can lead by example. I don’t think he needs to be a big voice, but I expect him to speak when he needs to.”
Jackson went on to say if the Irish have any chance against the odds-on favorite to win the Frozen Four it will rest a lot on Petersen, who played two stellar games against the Pioneers last season in a pair of ties. He made 49 saves in first game of that series, a 1-1 result.
“Denver is the real deal. They are an exceptional hockey team,” Jackson said. “The only reason we were in those games last year was because of Cal. They out-shot us. They out-possessed us and we came away with two ties and most of that was Cal.”
Petersen’s goals for his captaincy, again, were simple.
“I was making sure it wasn’t a disaster,” he said. “It has worked out somewhat well to this point. For me, it was just important to be the hardest working guy on the ice and lead by example. You need to find ways to lead differently and that is the challenge for goalies.”
Petersen is a finalist for the 2017 Mike Richter Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey by Let’s Play Hockey and the Herb Brooks Foundation.
The junior has been part of many memorable moments, including his 87 save performance in a five-overtime 4-3 loss to UMass his freshman season that lasted 151:42.
“Definitely crazy. It started to get surreal as the overtimes kept piling up,” Petersen said. “But the coolest part of that is after that loss we came back and won the next two and the series.”
But the crowning jewel of Petersen’s time at Notre Dame will be leading the Irish back to the Frozen Four, which included a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over top-seeded Minnesota-Duluth in their regional opener, and then a 3-2 overtime win over UMass-Lowell in the regional finals, a team that beat them 5-1 nine days earlier in the Hockey East Conference semifinals.
The Irish are the only team in the Frozen Four that was not the No. 1 seed in their regional. In fact, Notre Dame (23-11-5) was the No. 4 seed.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we can’t get too high or too low,” Petersen said. “We are starting to realize we belong.
“When we get to this next stage we have to relish every moment from the time we arrive, but when the puck drops we can’t be enamored by the lights and the moment, remember that we belong and make the most of the opportunity.”
Back in Waterloo it has been cool for Black Hawks’ coach P.K. O’Handley to watch Petersen excel once again.
“It is a crazy number,” O’Handley said of the consecutive starts Petersen has made. “I couldn’t be happier for Cal. A kid from Waterloo, Iowa. As a alumnus from here, and a really good one, I couldn’t be more thrilled for him.”
Petersen says his hockey journey has been incredible.
“Definitely,” Petersen said. “Being able to play with the Black Hawks was very cool. I’m very proud of where I came from. The opportunity to move onto a great college and still have a home in Waterloo is great.
“Then to have the opportunity to play for Notre Dame ... I was very blessed to be able to come to Notre Dame and have the opportunities I’ve had.”