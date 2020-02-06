You are the owner of this article.
Local, Iowa sports briefs
Local, Iowa sports briefs

Hockey

  • Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk Cal Petersen was recalled by the NHL's Los Angeles Kings Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.

The move was facilitated by a trade in which the Kings sent back-up goalie Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.

This will be Petersen’s second stint with the Kings. A year ago, he appeared in 11 games, posting a 5-4-1 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Football

  • Defensive back Stefan Black II officially signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play college football at the University of Northern Iowa.

A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Black is a 6-foot cornerback and two-time prep all-stater who had more than a dozen offers from around the country. Black had 150 tackles, 40 pass break-ups and three interceptions during his high school career.

