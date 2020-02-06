Local, Iowa sports briefs

Hockey

Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk Cal Petersen was recalled by the NHL's Los Angeles Kings Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.

The move was facilitated by a trade in which the Kings sent back-up goalie Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.

This will be Petersen’s second stint with the Kings. A year ago, he appeared in 11 games, posting a 5-4-1 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Football

Defensive back Stefan Black II officially signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play college football at the University of Northern Iowa.

A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Black is a 6-foot cornerback and two-time prep all-stater who had more than a dozen offers from around the country. Black had 150 tackles, 40 pass break-ups and three interceptions during his high school career.

