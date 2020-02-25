Local, area sports briefs

Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have acquired 20-year old forward Joey Strada from the Des Moines Buccaneers in exchange just ahead of the United States Hockey League trade deadline on Monday.
The Scottsdale, Ariz. was Des Moines’ leading scorer with 19 goals through 42 games. He also had 16 assists. Strada spent three years with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL prior to joining the Buccaneers.
Strada is committed to Arizona State.
Drkulec was in his second season with Waterloo. The Harvard recruit had 11 goals and 21 assists in 42 games.
Wrestling
- Iowa senior Pat Lugo has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
Lugo, ranked second at 149, pinned sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State in 2 minutes and 21 seconds in Iowa’s 34-6 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
The Big Ten honor is the second of Lugo’s career and fourth for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer have also been recognized by the conference with weekly awards.
Football
- Friday, Erhart Hehr of Maynard will be receiving the Ken Winkler Distinguished Service Award at the Iowa Football Coaches Clinic.
Hehr began driving school bus for West Central during his senior year in high school, 1963-64. He has now driven for more than 55 years and will be one of three individuals honored for their service at the even at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines.