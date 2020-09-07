Lightning romp to 8-2 win over Isles to open East finals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice and added three assists, and the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning romped to a 8-2 win over the travel- and game-weary New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The Lightning showed no signs of rust following a near week-long break after eliminating the Boston Bruins in their second-round series with a 3-2 double-overtime win on Aug. 31. They instead resembled a refreshed team by scoring three times on nine shots to build a 3-1 lead by the 10:46 mark of the first period, and matched a franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and scored his 34th career playoff goal to move one ahead of Martin St. Louis for first on the franchise list. Yanni Gourde scored twice, Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists and Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat also scored for the second-seeded Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves, and the Lightning have won five straight, matching their longest playoff run since 2015.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

The Islanders, by comparison, came out flat, looking like a team that spent Sunday flying to Edmonton, Alberta, from Toronto, a day after a 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 7 of their second-round series.