Leading off: Black Hawks coach Matt Smaby rounds out coaching staff

Hockey

New Waterloo Black Hawks head coach Matt Smaby has rounded out his coaching staff.

On Wednesday, the Black Hawks announced the hiring of Chad Kolarik and P.D. Melgoza as new assistant coaches.

Kolarik is a former NHLer and U.S. Olympian who entered the coaching ranks last winter. Melgoza has college coaching experience at Alaska-Anchorage, where he was in charge of goalies.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Chad and P.D. to the Waterloo Black Hawks organization,” President of Hockey Operations P.K. O’Handley said. “The both bring diverse backgrounds to Waterloo, and their experiences and perspectives will be valuable to our players.”

Kolarik played for Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea, and during 2019-20 played for Smaby at EC Salzburg.

Melgoza is a native of California and was USA Hockey’s Male Goalie Development Coordinator in Alaska.

Cross country

The men’s and women’s cross country programs have each earned a top-five preseason ranking from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.