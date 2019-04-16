PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Trotz had questions when he took over the New York Islanders last summer. About the defense. About the goaltending. About where the scoring would come from if star John Tavares bailed in free agency.
One by one over the last 10 months, the Islanders have answered them all. The team that couldn’t stop anyone a year ago is now the team that stops nearly everyone — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins included.
Four games. Four wins, each one more impressive than the next, culminating in a typically gritty 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday night that finished off a stunning sweep of the Penguins and sent the Islanders into the second round of the playoffs for just the second time in 26 years.
“It’s not like we came in and thought we were going to win it in four games,” said New York goaltender Robin Lehner, who stopped 135 of the 141 shots he faced in the series, including 32 of 33 in the clincher. “But we felt confident coming in playing against these guys. We really did.”
The Islanders trailed for less than five minutes across four games, responding every time Pittsburgh made a push. When Penguins forward Jake Guentzel scored 35 seconds into the first period to give Pittsburgh an early jolt, Eberle responded 1:34 later to tie the game. The Islanders never trailed again, taking the lead for good on Brock Nelson’s third of the playoffs late in the first period. Josh Bailey flipped in an empty-netter with 38 seconds to go in the third.
“It’s kind of been the staple,” said Eberle, who had four goals in four games. “They score and we’re able to respond in a timely fashion. Just a lot of commitment at the end of the game, some blocks, some huge sticks preventing and a big kill. That’s the Islander way to win.”
New York will face either Washington or Carolina in the second round. Trotz led the Capitals to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup last spring but downplayed the idea of a rematch. At least for now.
“That’s a special group that will always be a part of me,” Trotz said. “But if we end up playing them, they’re the opposition.”
Pittsburgh began the playoffs looking for the franchise’s third Stanley Cup in four years. The Penguins managed just six goals while getting swept in the opening round for the first time since 1972.
“It’s a tough loss for us, but we have to learn,” Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin said. “Next year, we need to understand there are young guys, they’re hungry. Every team tries to win. We’re not champions anymore.”
The Islanders hired Trotz last summer just days after he lifted the Cup with the Caps. He immediately began a makeover that put a premium on preventing goals rather than scoring them. New York signed Lehner to a one-year deal in the early days of free agency.
The 27-year-old used it as a chance to jump-start his career, teaming with Thomas Greiss to serve as the backbone of a club that allowed the fewest goals in the league during the regular season. Lehner then backed it up with 12-plus periods of sound hockey that left Pittsburgh baffled.
“It boils down to critical moments, making the right plays at the right time,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We didn’t play as well as we’re capable.”
BLUE JACKETS 7, LIGHTNING 3: The Tampa Bay Lightning ended up on the wrong side of NHL history, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs after one of the best regular seasons ever.
The Columbus Blue Jackets capped a stunning sweep of the Presidents Trophy winners with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night. Tampa Bay became the first team in the expansion era, which began in 1967-68, to go winless in the first round of the playoffs after leading the league in points during the regular season.
And what a season it was. Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for wins with 62 and amassed 128 points, fourth in NHL history.
The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, didn’t clinch the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot until the 81st game. But they outplayed the Lightning with a smothering forecheck and stellar goaltending by Sergei Bobrovsky.
Rookie Alexandre Texier scored twice for the Blue Jackets. Pierre Luc-Dubois had a goal and a pair of assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal after Tampa Bay tied it at 3.
JETS 2, BLUES 1, OT: Kyle Connor scored 6:02 into overtime and Winnipeg tied their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.
Mark Scheifele also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who arrived in St. Louis down 2-0. It is the only first-round series in which the home team has failed to win a game.
Game 5 is Thursday night back in Winnipeg.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues.
