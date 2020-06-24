Iginla leads 2020 class, 4th Black player elected

A power forward on the wing with a prolific scoring touch, Iginla had 625 goals and 675 assists for 1,300 points in 1,554 regular-season NHL games for the Flames, Avalanche, Penguins and Kings. He had 68 points in 81 playoff games and most notably led Calgary to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

"This selection is hard to believe and makes me reflect and look back on my career," Iginla said. "I was always just trying to make the NHL and this recognition means a lot to me and my family."

Hossa was also elected in his first year of eligibility and joins 2015 inductee Chris Pronger as the only players to go into the hall while still under contract. Like Pronger, Hossa qualified because he hasn't played in three years and retired in 2018 because of a skin disorder.

A skilled, two-way winger, Hossa won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He reached the final two other times, had 149 points in 205 playoff games and finished with 1,134 points in 1,309 games with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Blackhawks.

Lowe and Wilson had to wait more than 20 years to be inducted. Lowe won the Cup six times — five as a part of the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty and once with the New York Rangers in 1994, and Wilson won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in 1982.