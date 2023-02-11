WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Warriors scored first, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints scored the final four goals of the game as the Saints topped the Warriors, 4-1, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.

Dayton Niedert opened the scoring giving Waterloo a 1-0 lead with 43 seconds left in the first period, but just 13 seconds later Callan Messerich tied it for Dubuque.

Neidert now has 18 goals and 37 points.

Carter Kerkenbush scored twice in the second for Dubuque and Brayden Schilling put the game away with a tally just 1:15 into the third.

Jocelyn Endelman made 24 saves for Waterloo in the loss.