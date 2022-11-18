Half Nelson, Half Fiction: O'Handley back behind the bench, coaching high school hockey

MASON CITY – He is anonymous as a man who has mentored and coached more than 25 National Hockey League players, 15 of them still active, can be.

And P.K. O’Handley is perfectly fine with being the anonymous new guy coaching the Mason City High School hockey team.

“I don’t know if they know or not,” O’Handley says. “I think some of them know. I don’t know if they care or not, either. That is okay. I like kind of being under the radar. I’ve got a whistle. I got a pair of skates. … That is all I need.”

On a recent Tuesday afternoon at the sparkling new Mason City Ice Arena, O’Handley blows his whistle and players jump into action.

“Drive the middle, Zach,” yells O’Handley. “Dominic, drive the middle! Do you see how things open up when you drive the middle! Dylan drive the middle, drive the middle!”

The whistle blows again and action stops, “No, Brayden that is not it. You got to drive the middle!”

Just more than 17 months away from a self-imposed step back from coaching, O’Handley is back in his familiar, comfortable place on the ice as the interim head coach of the Mohawks.

He's back to where it all started for him.

Nearly 32 years ago, O’Handley accepted his first head coaching job with the North Iowa Huskies. He built a winner and then left for the ECHL and the Florida Everblades as an assistant before being lured back to the United States Hockey League in 2002 where he lead the Waterloo Black Hawks to the USHL playoffs in 16 of his 19 seasons, won a Clark Cup and three Anderson Cups while winning more than 700 games and becoming the all-time coaching wins leader in the USHL.

Along the way names like Joe Pavelski, Craig Smith, Brock Boeser, Zach Sanford, Vinnie Hinostroza, Brandon Montour, Cal Petersen and Mikey Anderson passed through, to name just a few future NHLers.

“It is for the short team,” O’Handley says. “I have my skates back on more for the short term. There was a situation where the high school team needed a coach at the last minute. I helped last year a little bit and … I was happy to do it. Happy to give back to the game that has given me so much.”

Since he announced he was stepping away from coaching in June 2021, O’Handley has stayed in the business. He remains the Black Hawks’ president of hockey operations and is in daily meetings with the staff, including general manager Brynn Chyzyk.

After leaving coaching, he and his wife, Maria, moved back to Mason City where Maria helps run her family business.

With much more free time on his plate over this past year and a half, O’Handley has been saddened by the loss of his beloved lab, Arnie, and amused by Arnie’s younger brother Norman, who is a bit more rambunctious.

“Arnie would be so ashamed of him,” O’Handley smiles.

He’s also reintroduced himself to the Mason City area and has been amazed by the revitalization of downtown Mason City, and equally impressed by the massive crowds for this year’s music festival.

O’Handley has also been blown away by the new ice arena that opened just three years ago, although he admits the temperature inside is a bit low for his taste.

His phone is ringing with new opportunities in hockey, but none have been attractive enough to pull him back, although he continues to say he will coach beyond this stint with the Mohawks, an 11th-hour offer he couldn’t refuse.

“I didn’t know I was the head coach until three weeks ago,” O’Handley says with a laugh. “It has been quite an adjustment from what I’m used to. The skill level, speed and size. The maturity level is the same. The ability level is not what I’m used to, but we are getting there.

“The competiveness is also still there, but certainly it has been an adjustment period.

“The messaging is the same. Inherently every kid, whatever level he or she is at, he or she wants to do the best they can and we are trying to get them to that.”

O’Handley calls it a one-year deal, saying the Mason City Youth Hockey organization is prepared to make a significant investment in hiring a new high school coach and a new youth hockey director.

He is enjoying every moment of his time with the Mohawks. He gets to coach his grandson, Kellen Kantaris, and his stepson, Zane Kantaris, is one of his assistant coaches.

“I won’t lie; that part has something to do with it,” O’Handley said. “He has a chance to (play at a higher level). … There are three or four other kids that have college potential on this team, and if I can help them and inspire some younger ones to get to that point, mission accomplished.”

O’Handley is certainly in comfortable territory behind the bench. Mason City’s varsity team is off to a 3-3-1 start and is firmly in the middle of the pack in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings.

“It has been fun working with Zane,” O’Handley says. “I like these kids. I know these kids. They are Kellen’s friends. I’ve known a lot of them since they were little.

“I say this begrudgingly … because it has been fun, but it is not like I’m going to the rock pile 12 hours every day and grinding it out."

Mason City is home this weekend for a pair of games against Quad City. Saturday’s contest has a first faceoff at 4 p.m., and Sunday’s game begins at 2 p.m.