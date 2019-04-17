DALLAS (AP) — The bounce-back effort by Ben Bishop after a tough game didn’t surprise Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery.
Dallas also got a power boost to go with Bishop’s 34 saves, scoring three power-play goals in the first period on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night to even the best-of-seven series at two games each.
“It was nice to see the power play do it in such a dominant fashion,” Montgomery said.
Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov scored power-play goals on Dallas’ first two shots, and the Stars chased Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne with four goals on eight shots in less than 14 minutes.
“It’s nice to see the guys did a great job in front of me and get that lead in the first 15 minutes, made it a little easier on me,” Bishop said. “I thought everybody, top to bottom, played a great game and doing all the small things it takes to win.”
Bishop allowed a couple of soft goals in Game 3 in his home playoff debut with Dallas, when the Predators won their second consecutive game after the Stars won the series opener in Nashville.
Hintz, who started the season with the Stars and was sent to their AHL team three times before returning for good Jan. 29, added his second career playoff goal in the second period. That came on John Klingberg’s third assist of the game.
“We played desperate from the start,” Klingberg said. “We came out and set the pace right away.”
Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series is Saturday in Nashville.
The Stars were 1 of 13 on the power play in the first three games, but went 3 of 4 in the first period of Game 4. It was the first time they scored three power-play goals in one period of a playoff game since moving to Dallas before the 1993-94 season.
“Our kill, which has been so solid for a couple months now, you never want to see three go in like that,” Predators center Nick Bonino said. “They made some nice plays. They picked some corners. That’s going to happen.”
BRUINS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 4: David Pastrnak scored twice in quick succession, Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists and Boston held off Toronto to tie the first-round series 2-2.
Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, Zdeno Chara and Joakim Nordstrom also scored and Tuukka Rask made 38 saves. Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto. Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots.
Game 5 is Friday night in Boston.
