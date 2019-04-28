SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trailing in the second period and in danger of going down 2-0 in the series, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar put his three top scorers back on a line together and got the results he sought.
Gabriel Landeskog scored the first goal and Mikko Rantanen's hustle helped create the tiebreaking tally from Tyson Barrie, sending the Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday that tied the second-round series at a game apiece.
"In the first period, we didn't get much going so maybe he wanted to switch a little bit and see if it brings a spark," Rantanen said. "We got an early goal from Landy and there was no changing back."
Landeskog, Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon were reunited early in the second period and helped provide goals on the first and fourth shifts, turning the tide of the series in Colorado's direction after a 5-2 loss in the opener.
Former Shark Matt Nieto scored in the third period and MacKinnon added an empty-netter to give Colorado its third victory in its past 24 games in San Jose. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.
"It's big for our confidence," said Barrie, who had a goal and two assists. "This is a tough building to win in. We haven't had a whole lot of success here. We wanted to come in and at least get a split. We did that."
Game 3 is Tuesday night in Denver.
Brent Burns scored twice and Evander Kane also scored for the Sharks, who had won four straight games. Martin Jones made 28 saves.
The Sharks had a chance to tie it early in the third but Grubauer robbed Logan Couture from the slot with a glove save.
Shortly after, Nieto scored following a scramble in front of Jones after a turnover by Marcus Sorensen to make it 3-1 and give the Avalanche some breathing room.
The Sharks got off to a fast start as they looked to build on their 5-2 victory in the series opener. They looked like the quicker team early and appeared to have much more energy than they did Friday night when they were still recovering from a grueling seven-game series in the first round.
"We should've been up two or three after the first," Couture said. "We had too many good looks not to score a second one and give ourselves a bigger lead, and then they found their game in the second."
HURRICANES 2, ISLANDERS 1: Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored 48 seconds apart early in the third period to rally Carolina to a 2-1 past the New York Islanders for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Petr Mrazek stopped nine of 10 shots he faced before leaving with an injury 6 1/2 minutes into the second period. Curtis McElhinney came on and finished with 17 saves to help Carolina win for the sixth time in its last seven playoff games.
