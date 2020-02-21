You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Youngstown edges Black Hawks
0 comments
USHL HOCKEY

Youngstown edges Black Hawks

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Trevor Kuntar's second unassisted goal of the third period broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Youngstown to a 5-3 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Friday at Young Arena.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (29-12-2-0) played from behind most of the night, falling into a 2-0 deficit in the opening period.

Griffin Ness got Waterloo on the scoreboard with the only goal of the second period to make it a 2-1 game.

Kuntar restored Youngstown's two-goal advantage early in the third before Nic Belpedio and Luke Bast connected to tie it for the Black Hawks. Kuntar gave his team the lead again at the 11:15 mark, and Youngstown (19-19-5-1) added an empty net goal in the final seconds.

Waterloo outshot the Phantoms 42-25, but went 0-for-7 on power-play opportunities.

Waterloo Black Hawks coverage

Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Youngstown 5, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Youngstown;2;0;3 -- 5

Waterloo;0;1;2 -- 3

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Youngstown, Cassidy (Kuntar, Gallacher), pp, 16:08. 2. Youngstown, Dahm (DeLuca), sh, 18:36. Penalties -- Kuntar-Youngs. (slashing) :47, DeLuca-Youngs. (roughing) 6:07, Haskins-Wat. (tripping) 12:51, Waterloo bench (too many men) 15:26, Borshyov-Youngs. (holding) 17:08.

SECOND PERIOD -- 3. Waterloo, Ness (Schingoethe), 1:59. Penalties -- Rolston-Wat. (high-sticking) 4:59, Basse-Youngs. (tripping) 7:33, Haskins-Wat. (interference) 9:44, Youngstown bench (too many men) 12:18, DeLuca-Youngs. (head contact major, game misconduct) 17:21, Cassetti-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 20:00.

THIRD PERIOD -- 4. Youngstown, Kuntar (unassisted), 1:35. 5. Waterloo, Belpedio (Jeannette, Reiners), 5:43. 6. Waterloo, Bast (Bohlinger, Rolston), 8:56. 7. Youngstown, Kuntar (unassisted), 11:15. 8. Youngstown, Felker (Alger), en, 19:27. Penalty -- Borshyov-Youngs. (slashing) 14:08.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Youngstown;7;9;9 -- 25

Waterloo;12;14;16 -- 42

Power-plays -- Youngstown 1-for-5. Waterloo 0-for-7.

Goaltenders -- Youngstown, Basse (42 SOG, 39 saves). Waterloo, Carriere (24 SOG, 20 saves).

Officials -- Referee, Gruhl. Linesmen, Offerman, McCrary. Att. -- 2,304.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News