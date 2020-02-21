Youngstown edges Black Hawks

WATERLOO -- Trevor Kuntar's second unassisted goal of the third period broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Youngstown to a 5-3 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Friday at Young Arena.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (29-12-2-0) played from behind most of the night, falling into a 2-0 deficit in the opening period.

Griffin Ness got Waterloo on the scoreboard with the only goal of the second period to make it a 2-1 game.

Kuntar restored Youngstown's two-goal advantage early in the third before Nic Belpedio and Luke Bast connected to tie it for the Black Hawks. Kuntar gave his team the lead again at the 11:15 mark, and Youngstown (19-19-5-1) added an empty net goal in the final seconds.

Waterloo outshot the Phantoms 42-25, but went 0-for-7 on power-play opportunities.

