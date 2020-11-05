With COVID cases on the rise in Black Hawk Co., Black Hawks postpone home opener

WATERLOO – With spikes in positive COVID-19 cases and in hospitalizations in Black Hawk County because of the pandemic, the Waterloo Black Hawks have postponed their home openers for Friday and Saturday.
The decision was made in conjunction with the Black Hawk County Health Department, Waterloo Leisure Services, which operates Young Arena, and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Waterloo was scheduled to host the Omaha Lancers at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.
There were 4,562 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa with 44% positivity rate Thursday and the state has now passed 140,000 positive cases.
“We knew it was very, very possible this could happen for any of our 27 home contests, and for that matter any of our 27 road contests,” Blacks Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene said. “Back when we released our readiness plan a month ago that was approved by the health department we did not have a high level of positive cases in the county.
“At the same time we understood this was going to be a very fluid. The health department made that very clear that any update to Black Hawk County’s situation that we had to be ready to make a decision on short notice. This happened very quickly this week.”
Black Hawk County has a better than 20 percent positivity rate in the most recent numbers released by the health department.
Mayor Hart released a letter in support of the Black Hawks decision, saying, “This is an extremely risky time. We need to err on the side of the safety of all. We believe bringing more than 1,500 people together in Young Arena, while it may be legal by the Governor’s standards, is problematic to our local community. We love our hockey fans and are putting their healthy first. We can evaluate the conditions prior to the next home game.”
Young Arena has slightly less than 3,000 seats, and its readiness plan approved by the health department was going to allow just more than 1,500 fans for home games this season.
Waterloo is next scheduled to play inside Young Arena on Nov. 25 against Lincoln. Greene said the Black Hawks are working on rescheduling the games with Omaha.
“We share the frustration of our fans,” Greene said. “We’ve been ready to host another home game since our last home game Feb. 22 before the pause of the 2019-20 season. But our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of every single person from our athletes, our staff, the Young Arena staff and our fans, who come through the doors of Young Arena.”
Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said he has a pretty dejected lockerroom.
"We are disappointed for our players, our organization and our fans but there is not much we can do about it," O'Handley said. "I have to commend our players and staff as we have done a great job adhering to the protocols and procedures we had put in place.
"Nothing is normal right now, but we will continue to prepare and be hopeful we can play soon."
A pair of USHL games at Des Moines this weekend, one with Sioux Falls and another against Tri-City, were also postponed, and a weekend series between in Fargo between the Force and Lincoln Stars was also delayed because of COVID-19 precautions.
