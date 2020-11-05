With COVID cases on the rise in Black Hawk Co., Black Hawks postpone home opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Hart released a letter in support of the Black Hawks decision, saying, “This is an extremely risky time. We need to err on the side of the safety of all. We believe bringing more than 1,500 people together in Young Arena, while it may be legal by the Governor’s standards, is problematic to our local community. We love our hockey fans and are putting their healthy first. We can evaluate the conditions prior to the next home game.”

Young Arena has slightly less than 3,000 seats, and its readiness plan approved by the health department was going to allow just more than 1,500 fans for home games this season.

Waterloo is next scheduled to play inside Young Arena on Nov. 25 against Lincoln. Greene said the Black Hawks are working on rescheduling the games with Omaha.

“We share the frustration of our fans,” Greene said. “We’ve been ready to host another home game since our last home game Feb. 22 before the pause of the 2019-20 season. But our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of every single person from our athletes, our staff, the Young Arena staff and our fans, who come through the doors of Young Arena.”

Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said he has a pretty dejected lockerroom.