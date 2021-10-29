Williams makes 32 saves as Black Hawks down Fargo

Jack Williams made 32 saves Friday, and the Waterloo Black Hawks edged the Fargo Force 3-1 for a road victory at Scheels Arena.

The veteran netminder was at his best in the third period, when he made 13 stops. That included a pair of saves in sequence with five-and-a-half minutes remaining, first on a dangerous chance by Tyson Gross, then on the immediate follow-up by Cooper Gay.

Only one puck eluded Williams Friday, and that gave Fargo their only lead approaching the midpoint of the first period. Cole Knuble was about to draw a penalty against the Hawks but scored the game’s first goal instead at 8:08. Coming up the slot in transition, Knuble was hooked, but he got just enough of a chance to push the puck past Williams.

Waterloo tied the game at 12:41 after Jake Rozzi had gained the zone and allowed Adam Cardona to set up at the right point. Cardona’s shot was redirected in by Michael LaStarza on the backside of the crease.

The Hawks’ power play nudged the visitors to the lead at 7:58 of the second period. LaStarza handed the puck off to Tyler Kostelecky, who rattled a shot in off the post from the left circle.

Kostelecky set up the final goal with 1:11 remaining before intermission. Going to the right corner, he flicked a pass to his fellow 20-year-old Mason McCormick, and McCormick banged in a quick chance from the top of the crease.

Fargo outshot Waterloo 33-18.

The same teams square off again at Scheels Arena Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in the final game of October for both clubs.

Waterloo;1;2;0 - 3

Fargo;1;0;0 - 1

FIRST PERIOD-1, Fargo, Knuble 3 (Rollwagen, Gramer), 8:08. 2, Waterloo, LaStarza 4 (Cardona, Rozzi), 12:41. Penalties-Gavars Fgo (slashing), 5:18; Ness Wat (hooking), 8:08.

SECOND PERIOD -3, Waterloo, Kostelecky 5 (LaStarza, Williams), 7:58 (PP). 4, Waterloo, McCormick 2 (Kostelecky), 18:49. Penalties-Weis Fgo (interference), 3:00; Stender Fgo (boarding), 6:15; Ness Wat (tripping), 9:22; Gay Fgo (cross checking), 9:22; Geary Wat (cross checking), 11:01; Portillo Fgo (cross checking), 19:12.

THIRD PERIOD - No Scoring.Penalties-Wylie Wat (slashing), 0:36; Waldron Wat (tripping), 3:50; Sinclair Fgo (slashing), 7:17; O’Connell Wat (tripping), 8:27; Rollwagen Fgo (cross checking), 11:14; Wylie Wat (holding), 11:28; Stender Fgo (roughing), 11:28.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-5-4-18. Fargo 8-12-13-33.

Goalies-Waterloo, Williams 4-2-0-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Fargo, Haas 1-3-0-0 (18 shots-15 saves).

A-2,639

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0