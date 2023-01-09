Waterloo netminder named USHL Goaltender of the Week

WATERLOO – Jack Spicer was busier than any United States Hockey League goaltender in recent days, and the United States Hockey League honored that effort by making him the league’s Goaltender of the Week on Monday.

The 18-year-old from Rockville, Maryland, was the only netminder to win three games over the weekend, backstopping the Black Hawks to 4-2 and 4-3 victories against the Sioux City Musketeers, then a 7-2 decision while visiting the Tri-City Storm. In total, Spicer stopped 80 of the 87 shots he faced (a .920 save percentage).

On home ice Friday, Spicer turned aside 24 shots versus the Musketeers. The effort included bringing Waterloo through a five-minute shorthanded situation late in the second and into the early third period. Sioux City was limited to one goal until the final minute of regulation when the visitors capitalized on a turnover.

Arguably Spicer’s best performance came Saturday. The netminder overcame a three-goal first period to slam the door the rest of the way with 31 saves. Waterloo came back from the 3-0 deficit to eventually tie the score in the final four minutes of regulation. The Hawks did not have a shot on goal in overtime, but Spicer denied four Sioux City chances, including multiple attempts during a Musketeer power play. He went on to stop four of five shootout attempts as Waterloo prevailed 2-1 in the tie-breaker.

Then Sunday, Spicer carried a shutout into the third period. By the time the Storm broke through, Waterloo had scored five times. However, when the game had been in the balance earlier, Spicer was the foundation for a five-for-five day on the penalty kill. That included another successful effort during a major penalty against the Hawks. Spicer finished the road win with 25 stops.

For the season, the first-year Black Hawk is 12-4-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He is among the USHL leaders in the key goaltending categories: wins (tied for third), goals-against average (tied for third), and save percentage (seventh).

Last month, Spicer was chosen to appear in the BioSteel All-American Game, which will be played one week from today at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Spicer is the third Black Hawk and first Waterloo goaltender to be chosen for a USHL weekly award this season. Aaron Pionk and Griffin Erdman were previously the USHL Defenseman and USHL Forward of the Week respectively.

The Hawks and their esteemed netminder take the ice for a home-and-home weekend against the Des Moines Buccaneers starting in central Iowa Friday. To order seats for Saturday’s home game against Des Moines, call the Domino’s Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.