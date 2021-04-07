Waterloo native Hunter Lellig set to play in Frozen Four

“Having that sucked out of you was tough,” Lellig said. “But we bounced back and played pretty well. They had chances, too. It was a game that could’ve went either way. It was very unreal and very rewarding to win it.”

In order to play effectively that long the Bulldogs like the Fighting Hawks reverted to unconventional in-between period tactics.

Players were consuming cans of Coke and other forms of sugar while lying on the ground with their feet up on chairs trying to flush lactic acid out.

The game was so physically demanding that UMD had to switch goalies in the fourth overtime. Starter Zach Stejskal, after making 57 saves, grew tired and started cramping, and was forced to remove himself from the game and Ryan Fanti, who shares starting duties with Stejskal was inserted into the game.

“It was getting pretty desperate toward the end,” Lellig said. “Myself, included. I don’t know how much longer I or we were able going to be able to go on.

“In the lockerroom the mood was good. As the overtimes piled up the coaches stopped coming in. There was a lot of talk about how crazy this game was but at the end of the day we all realized there was still something on the line to play for.”