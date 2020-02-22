Waterloo falls in matchup of leaders

WATERLOO — Chicago scored the final three goals Saturday night to defeat Waterloo 5-2 in a matchup of USHL division leaders at Young Arena.

Waterloo (29-13-2-0), which leads the Western Conference, struck first courtesy of Ondrej Psenicka, but the Steel (35-7-1-0), who lead the Eastern Conference, countered with two scores later in the period to grab the lead.

Xander Lamppa drew the Black Hawks even 2:40 into the second, but Chicago regained the lead late in the period, extended it to 4-2 at the 7:55 mark of the third and added an empty net goal in the final minute.

Chicago 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Chicago 2 1 2 — 5

Waterloo 1 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Psenicka (Argentina, Stein), 5:28. 2. Chicago, Colangelo (Farrell, Brisson), 7:31. 3. Chicago, Samoskevich (Fontaine, de St. Phalle), pp, 14:21. Penalties — Engum-Wat. (slashing) 8:05, Argentina-Wat. (high-sticking) 14:13.