Waterloo falls in matchup of leaders

WATERLOO — Chicago scored the final three goals Saturday night to defeat Waterloo 5-2 in a matchup of USHL division leaders at Young Arena.
Waterloo (29-13-2-0), which leads the Western Conference, struck first courtesy of Ondrej Psenicka, but the Steel (35-7-1-0), who lead the Eastern Conference, countered with two scores later in the period to grab the lead.
Xander Lamppa drew the Black Hawks even 2:40 into the second, but Chicago regained the lead late in the period, extended it to 4-2 at the 7:55 mark of the third and added an empty net goal in the final minute.
Chicago 5, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Chicago 2 1 2 — 5
Waterloo 1 1 0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Psenicka (Argentina, Stein), 5:28. 2. Chicago, Colangelo (Farrell, Brisson), 7:31. 3. Chicago, Samoskevich (Fontaine, de St. Phalle), pp, 14:21. Penalties — Engum-Wat. (slashing) 8:05, Argentina-Wat. (high-sticking) 14:13.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Lamppa (Drkulec, Bast), 2:40. 5. Chicago, Hede (Coronato, Dowd), 17:40. Penalties — Haskins-Wat. (high-sticking) 4:17, Colangelo-Chi. (hooking) 5:13, Fontaine-Chi. (slashing) 5:38, Pasternak-Chi. (diving, embellishment) 10:05, Drkulec-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 10:05, Lamppa-Wat. (hooking) 10:05, Ruikka-Chi. (delay) 18:58.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Chicago, Fontaine (Samoskevich, De St. Phalle), pp, 7:55. 7. Chicago, FOntaine (Brisson), en, 19:04. Penalties — Szmagaj-Wat. (double high-sticking) 7:13, De St. Phalle)-Chi. (tripping) 10:24, Bengtsson-Wat. (slashing) 13:07, Brisson-Chi. (high-sticking) 16:52.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Chicago 9 9 8 — 26
Waterloo 11 18 10 — 39
Power-plays — Chicago 2-for-7. Waterloo 0-for-5.
Goaltenders — Chicago, Ostman (39 SOG, 37 saves). Waterloo, Stein (25 SOG, 21 saves).
Officials — Referees, Fleming, Gruhl. Linesmen, McCrary, Offerman. Att. — 3,500.