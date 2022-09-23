Waterloo Black Hawks' Tim Harwood promoted

WATERLOO – Tim Harwood, the long-time voice of the Waterloo Black Hawks, has been promoted within the organization.

Harwood won’t be leaving the airwaves any time soon, but he has a new title, Vice President of Communication, the team announced Friday.

Harwood is preparing for his 18th season of Black Hawks games after joining the club in 2005. His commentary can be heard on Coloff Media stations – primarily 1650-AM “The Fan” – as well as the United States Hockey League’s new video streaming service, FloSports. The Black Hawks’ first 2022/23 game is this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Central against the Youngstown Phantoms.

“I am really appreciative this vote of confidence from a team which has given me so many opportunities already,” said Harwood, adding, “I’ve had the chance to be there for three Anderson Cup celebrations, four Clark Cup finals, an international trip to the Junior Club World Cup, and more than 1,000 regular season games.

"More important than any of that has been serving as a source for the Black Hawks’ great fans to stay connected with the amazing players who come to the Cedar Valley on their way to hockey’s highest levels.”

Saturday will mark 17 years to the day since Harwood’s first hockey broadcast, a 4-3 Waterloo road win against the Green Bay Gamblers.

In the years that have followed, the Black Hawks offered Harwood other assignments, including content creation for waterlooblackhawks.com, sales responsibilities, and media relations duties.