Waterloo Black Hawks' scouts got the job done despite COVID restrictions

“We made it work and I think we all did a good job of it,” Weiss said. “I think we got just about as many viewings as in normal times it was just a little bit more challenging. Chyzyk is in his first year with the Black Hawks’ scouting department, while Grainda just completed his third season and it is year four for Weiss. Chyzyk along with Fukushima canvasses Minnesota and neighboring states while Grainda’s territory stretches into Canada and Weiss does a little bit of everywhere. The efforts of Fukushima and his staff were on display the Wednesday and Thursday when the Black Hawks selected 26 players in Phase I and II of the United States Hockey League draft. Phase I limits teams to drafting players whose birthdate was 2005. Many of those players land on Waterloo’s affiliate list and are one to three years from joining the Black Hawks. Phase II allows teams to select players born between 2001 and 2005. Wednesday, Waterloo dipped into a fertile recruiting ground to grab forward Joseph Willis from the Chicago Mission. The Mission program has produced current Black Hawks’ Wyatt Schingoethe, Nic Belpedio and Jonah Copre. Eight of the 10 players Waterloo took Wednesday were forwards including David Klee of Colorado Thunderbirds. Klee is the younger brother of former Black Hawk Garrett Klee, who played for Waterloo from 2016-18. Defenseman Jonathan Lanza and goalie Aiden Hopewell were the other two picks. Thursday, addressing more immediate needs, the Black Hawks went with Boston University commit Jeremy Wilmer, a forward, with the third overall pick. Wilmer played last season for the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. In 49 USHL games, Wilmer had eight goals and 22 assists. The next four picks included three defensemen and goalie Patrik Hamrla of the Czech Republic. Hamrla is ranked third among NHL draft-eligible European goalies. “I think we are fortunate with our three guys who are professional, honest and have integrity,” Black Hawks’ President and Head Coach P.K. O’Handley said. “I think they really work at their craft. We had a tough year and we are looking forward and I think our group in a difficult scouting year has done a pretty good job of identifying what we want as much in a hockey player but in character, too.” Over the 24-36 hours that detailed the two days of the draft, O’Handley said feels the scouting staff did a tremendous job. “Phase I has become so important,”O’Handley said. “They are important on their draft day. Next year we are going to see the Owen Bakers, Tucker Shedd’s and you forget we drafted them a year ago, two years ago. That is an important piece to the whole thing. Your affiliate list has become extremely important. “I think we did well in Phase I yesterday. I think the organization set up future with the affiliate list we have now and the 10 players we added. I think there is a good base there for two or three years to come.” In Phase II, O’Handley said the organization was looking for a little bit of everything. “I think we were looking at like we always do is if we can upgrade a position we are going to upgrade,” O’Handley said. “Wilmer is a good player, obviously. Played in the league and certainly is a guy we think can come in and be an impactful player. “I just think our group, led by Shane, has an understanding of what we are trying to do today and so far it is coming together pretty good.”